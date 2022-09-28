One sneaker that is having a bit of a moment right now is the Air Jordan 2. This shoe was not very popular just a few years ago, but now, it is getting plenty of love in the form of collabs, new colorways, and, of course, retros. This is great news for fans of this silhouette who have felt left behind by the focus on the Air Jordan 1, 3, 4, and many others.

One shoe that is going to come back this year, is the Air Jordan 2 “Chicago.” This is a classic, and according to @zsneakerheadz, this shoe has some fresh in-hand images, which can be seen below. As you can see, this sneaker stays true to the original thanks to a white leather base and a black midsole. Surrounding this is a red back heel that brings in those Bulls aesthetics. It’s an iconic look that any fan can appreciate.

For now, this shoe is slated to release on December 30th of this year, however, an official release date has yet to be revealed by Jordan Brand. Until then, keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Also, let us know how you feel about these, in the comments down below.