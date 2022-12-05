If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 1, then you have been blessed by some pretty impressive offerings over the years. The AJ1 is one of those shoes that will forever be a classic. At this point, it truly does not matter what colorway it drops in. Fans will always love how it looks, and Jumpman is aware of that.

In fact, the Jordan 1 has been subjected to many great tie-ins with other elements of pop culture. For example, the Jordan 1 once got a colorway for “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.” Subsequently, the Jordan 1 will also get a new offering for the Spider-Verse sequel, dubbed “Across The Spider-Verse.”

Air Jordan 1 “Across The Spider-Verse”

Thanks to the Instagram account @xcmade, you can now see what this model is going to look like. Once again, it seems like Jumpman wants to go with the “Chicago” aesthetic. However, there is going to be a significant twist here that is certainly going to surprise some people.

Firstly, the shoe has a nice white leather base. Secondly, the front toe overlay and the back part are red. From there, things seem to get a bit weird. As you can see, the back heel and cuff tap have these bizarre circles with red, yellow, and blue spread throughout. Perhaps this is a reference to the Spider-Verse, although it is hard to tell right now.

Overall, these are going to prove to be quite polarizing. Typically, sneakerheads can be quite unforgiving when you mess with the Air Jordan 1. Having said that, these are intriguing enough that we can’t wait to see some official photos.

Release Details

For now, there is no release date for this shoe. However, you can stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sneaker world.

