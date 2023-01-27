If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 1, then you have been spoiled over these past few decades. Overall, the Jordan 1 is seen as the flagship shoe of Jordan Brand. It is the first signature sneaker Michael Jordan ever wore, and it remains a fan-favorite.

Over the years, the Jordan 1 has had its place in pop culture. Most recently, we got to see the shoe in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. The main character, Miles Morales could be seen wearing the Jordan 1, and the shoe ended up being released to the public.

The Air Jordan logo at the Air Jordan XX Launch Party at Rise Nightclub on February 18, 2005 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Air Jordan 1 Goes Spider-Man…Again

Now, however, a new Spider-Verse movie is coming out called Across The Spider-Verse. Fans are very excited to watch this new movie, and as you could guess, a new Air Jordan 1 will be released. The shoe has the same name as the movie, although the aesthetic is much different than you would expect. Either way, the shoe is very unique.

In the on-foot photos from @yankeekicks, you can see just how wild this model is. Firstly, we get the typical white leather on the toe box and side panels. The overlays are all over the place as we get red with various unique patterns. Red dots, yellow and blue passages, as well as some brown spots, grace the overlays. From there, the Nike swoosh and cuff are black.

This is a shoe that will definitely not be for everyone. Having said that, some are going to enjoy these a lot. After all, polarizing shoes have their place, and can easily become classics later on.

Release Rumors

At the time of writing this, the shoe has been slated for a May 20th release. However, this has yet to be confirmed, so stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from the sneaker world. Additionally, let us know what you think of these, down in the comments below.

