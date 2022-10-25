Spider-MAn: across the spiderverse
- SneakersNike Air Max Plus Hit With "Spider-Man" ColorwayThis is not an official Spider-Man colorway, and will be a kids exclusive.By Alexander Cole
- MoviesNew "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse" Trailer ReleasedIt's Spider-Man vs. Spider-Man in the new trailer for the animated film.By Noah Grant
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 "Across The Spider-Verse" Drops In 2023: On-Foot ImagesThis Air Jordan 1 will carry forth the Spider-Man aesthetic.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 High OG To Get New Spider-Man ColorwayThe shoe will be part of the rollout for "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse."By Alexander Cole