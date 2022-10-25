Miles Morales is an iconic character in the Marvel Universe. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse was a massive success that fans were immediately into when it came out. This movie even led to an Air Jordan 1 High OG called “Origin Story.” Now, there is a new movie on the horizon called Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, and as you can imagine, it is going to lead to yet another Air Jordan 1 color scheme.

According to @zsneakerheadz, this new Air Jordan 1 High OG is going to come out in numerous sizes, and it will contain the infamous red and black that Miles Morales has made famous. The photoshop rendering down below is not indicative of what will be released, although fans will be looking for something similar. No matter what, red and black always work well together, so it should be interesting to see what these look like, come next year.

At the time of writing this, there is no concrete release for this shoe. Having said that, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think of these shoes, in the comments down below.