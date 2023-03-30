spider-man
- MusicSexyy Red Shares Her Halloween Costume With FansSexyy Red didn't wait long into October to share her Halloween costume.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicMetro Boomin Shares Another Hybrid Music Video For "Spider-Man" Song "Calling"Metro's "Spider-Man" soundtrack is the gift that keeps on giving.By Lavender Alexandria
- SongsMetro Boomin Taps Nas To Aid On New "Spider-Man" Soundtrack With "Nas Morales" Song: StreamDid you check out the new animated superhero film this weekend?By Hayley Hynes
- MixtapesMetro Boomin Brings The Heat On The OST For "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse"Metro Boomin is back with his epic soundtrack for "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse."By Alexander Cole
- MusicMetro Boomin Adds Lil Wayne, Nas & 2 Chainz To "Spider-Man" SoundtrackThe "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse" soundtrack is stacked with star-studded talent. By Aron A.
- Original ContentPlayStation Showcase 2023 Recap: Mind-Blowing "Spider-Man 2" Gameplay & MorePlayStation Showcase 2023 revealed gameplay for "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" ahead of "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse."By Paul Barnes
- RelationshipsZendaya Left "High And Dry" On Date With Tom HollandThe actor has been clocked by the internet for his seeming lack of chivalry.By Noah Grant
- UncategorizedMetro Boomin Announces "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" SoundtrackAlong with the official announcement, the artist also shared the soundtrack's cover art.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicMetro Boomin Debuts New Don Toliver "Spider-Verse" Collab In CommercialMetro Boomin and Don Toliver's upcoming collaboration for the "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" soundtrack appears in a new commercial for Hyundai.By Cole Blake
- SneakersNike Air Max Plus Hit With "Spider-Man" ColorwayThis is not an official Spider-Man colorway, and will be a kids exclusive.By Alexander Cole
- MoviesNew "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse" Trailer ReleasedIt's Spider-Man vs. Spider-Man in the new trailer for the animated film.By Noah Grant
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 "Spider-Verse" Gets New ImagesA new Spider-Man Air Jordan 1 is arriving soon.By Alexander Cole