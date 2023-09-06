Metro Boomin Shares Another Hybrid Music Video For “Spider-Man” Song “Calling”

Earlier this year Metro Boomin executive produced the soundtrack for the animated movie Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. The feature-packed project spawned a number of hits and had contributions from many of the biggest rappers around. While all of the songs from the album received visualizers, a few have gotten full blown music videos and the most recent is "Calling."

"Calling" is the biggest hit song from the soundtrack and it features NAV, Swae Lee, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. A music video for the song was released earlier today featuring Metro and the various rappers. Like some of the other videos from the soundtrack it features a hybrid of real life filmed scenes and animated segments. This newest video features the artists overlayed in the art style of the film itself. Check out the full video below.

Metro Boomin's Newest "Spider-Man" Music Video

Metro Boomin has stayed incredibly busy and he isn't done any time soon. He's been teasing an entire collaborative album with Future. The most recent tease came in the form of an Instagram post. In the post he poses with a falcon promising that the record is on the way. That was welcome news for fans who were concerned after Metro tweeted about losing three different beats he was working on. When the power went out in his studio he hadn't saved what he was working on and it ended up lost. When a fan pressed him about what the beats were for, he clarified they were for the Future collab album.

Metro Boomin also served as the executive producer on Young Thug's new album Business Is Business. The project was assembled and released while Thug is behind bars. He's been incarcerated for over a year as a result of the YSL RICO case. What do you think of Metro Boomin's newest music video for "Calling" and what song from the Spider-Man Soundtrack should get a video next? Let us know in the comment section below.

