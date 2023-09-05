Metro Boomin Teases Collab Album With Future Once Again

Metro Boomin just never slows down. The rapper has been prolifically collaborating with various rappers and releasing his own projects consistently for years. Late in 2022, he dropped his new album Heroes & Villains which had an absolutely packed feature list. The album also spawned a mega-hit in “Creepin'” with The Weeknd and 21 Savage. But he wasn’t done yet. Earlier this year he released the also feature-packed soundtrack to Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.

Now he’s begun teasing even more new material coming soon. He’s been talking about a collaborative project with Future for months now, building up plenty of fan hype in the process. Today, he took to Instagram to once again tease the project alongside a picture of him with some kind of bird of prey on his arm. “me and @future album on the way drop some 🦅🦅🦅 if you ready,” his caption read. That’s exactly what fans did with seas of bird emojis expressing hype including some posted by fellow producers like Mike Will Made-It and Tay Keith. Check out the full post below.

Metro Boomin And Future Album Is On The Way

Fans are happy to hear some good news about the collab album, because the last time Metro Boomin shared an update it wasn’t a great one. In a tweet he made last month, he told fans a story about how he lost three beats he was working on due to a power outage. When a friend pressed him about who the beats were for he explained that they were for his upcoming project with Future.

Earlier this year, Metro also served as the executive producer of Young Thug’s new album Business Is Business. He handled details of the project because Young Thug is currently incarcerated fighting his RICO charges. The album went on to debut at number two on the Billboard 200. Are you excited about Metro Boomin and Future’s upcoming collaborative album? Let us know in the comment section below.

