The Weeknd Posts Studio Pics With Metro Boomin & Mike Dean, Fuels Release Rumors

Abel Tesfaye will soon hang up The Weeknd moniker, but not before he finishes his trilogy (and discography) with its last installment. Moreover, his most recent social media post hinted to fans that his last era is in development, and that he has some big and familiar names helping him out. The Canadian superstar recently uploaded some studio session pictures to his Twitter account featuring none other than Metro Boomin and Mike Dean. Considering both legendary producers’ extensive collaborative history with Abel, it’s no wonder that fans are expecting more heat from this link-up. All they can hope for is that something drops soon, and that this post isn’t just a tease that won’t come to fruition for a while longer.

However, since the After Hours creative is still on tour, maybe he takes a while before diving into another project full-on. That being said, he did keep up with the rollout and release of his HBO series “The Idol” during these tours, in addition to dropping new music for it. Sure, the show was far from the most universally praised piece of content this year, but it was certainly one of the most talked-about. As such, all this anticipation and these extracurricular have fans thirsting for The Weeknd’s grand finale.

The Weeknd, Mike Dean & Metro Boomin Are Cooking Something Up

i hear the fire in the sky. the dawn slowly comes to an end… pic.twitter.com/evTBfiCf9D — Abel Tesfaye (@theweeknd) August 27, 2023

Furthermore, the most likely scenario is that his next album will complete the trilogy established by the aforementioned 2020 LP and Dawn FM. Still, there are other avenues that The Weeknd could take to wrap up this phase of his career, and they might involve some names in these studio snaps. For example, Mike Dean said that he and the 33-year-old are working on a joint project. Given their appearances on each other’s previous work, this wouldn’t be surprising, but no less welcome for die-hards.

Meanwhile, we’ll see if the XO mogul returns to R&B and trap-flavored sounds or if he keeps the club party going with more dance inspiration. Either way, it should make for a monumental, grandiose, and fitting end to one of the most influential and successful artistic runs of the 21st century. One thing’s for sure, though: maybe the name behind House Of Balloons will be no more, but Abel Tesfaye’s not going anywhere. For more news and the latest updates on The Weeknd, stay up to date on HNHH.

