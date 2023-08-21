The Weeknd’s Tour Destroys Another Tickets Sales Record

The Weeknd is on a surreal run right now. If you are unaware of all of the news surrounding him here is a quick rundown of what you are missing. The Canadian pop and R&B superstar continues to shatter some truly incredible records. A few months ago he broke the record of the most monthly listeners on Spotify for any genre eclipsing the 100 million mark. He currently sits at 112 million plus and that number will certainly grow.

In addition, this world tour he embarked on back in 2022 is the highest-grossing tour of the decade. It has raked in well over $350 million dollars in ticket sales. Shortly after, The Weeknd shattered the record for the highest single-night attendance for any show at the London Stadium with 80,000 fans. It is simply remarkable what the hitmaker has pulled off and he still has plenty more shows to go. But before the European leg ended the other night, The Weeknd snagged one more achievement.

The Weeknd Is Not Done Yet

last show of the European leg… what a summer. i’ll miss you dearly… pic.twitter.com/f3WCBF5ndG — Abel Tesfaye (@theweeknd) August 18, 2023

The Grammy-award-winning phenom obliterated another show record after his performance at London’s historic Wembley Stadium. According to Live Nation UK, The Weeknd “broke Wembley Stadium’s record for sales with their traditional concert set up with the stage at one end of the stadium with 87,000 tickets sold.” This might be something that might not ever be done by another artist in the history of music. The singing sensation continues to do things that many thought would ever happen. But, here we are witnessing greatness on a weekly basis.

What are your thoughts about The Weeknd’s After Hours ‘Till Dawn Tour breaking another record? Do you think he is the biggest artist of this generation or of all time? How many more records do you think The Weeknd can break? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all the latest breaking news around the music world.

