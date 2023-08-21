Tyler, The Creator Clarifies Comments About New Music

Tyler, The Creator’s last new album CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST dropped back in 2021. The star-studded affair features appearances from NBA Youngboy, Lil Wayne, Brent Faiyaz, Lil Uzi Vert, Pharrell, and many more. Earlier this year Tyler dropped The Estate Sale, a deluxe edition of the album. That version featured a number of new songs which also included new features from Vince Staples, A$AP Rocky, and YG. So when Tyler told Pharrell in a new interview that he had new music soon, fans were curious what he meant.

In a new interview with GQ, Tyler, The Creator tells Pharrell that he has some new songs in the tank. “I gotta crazy one comin’ very soon. Very soon,” he mentions in the interview. Tyler also mentions that he’s waiting on Pharrell to release music that was supposed to come out ages ago. “waiting for new sh*t that was supposed to come out ages ago. You playin’,” Tyler says. But in his response Pharrell didn’t just answer the question, but also hit back with an announcement of his own. “No, I’m not, I’m not, I’m out here in Paris, I just ended up doing twelve N.E.R.D records,” he said. But it turns out things weren’t exactly what they seemed from the sound of their conversation.

Tyler, The Creator Isn’t Actually Announcing New Songs

from feb, estate sale out now https://t.co/syhCWHRNQZ — T (@tylerthecreator) August 21, 2023

Now in a new Tweet, Tyler is setting the record straight. His tweet reads simply “from feb, estate sale out now.” The tweet clarified that the interview has actually taken place all the way back in February and that the new music he was talking about was in fact The Estate Sale.

Over the weekend, Tyler announced the lineup for the 2023 edition of his Flog Gnaw festival. Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Clipse, Baby Keem, Earl Sweatshirt, Ice Spice, and many more make up the impressive roster of performers that will take the stage. What do you think of Tyler, The Creator clarifying that he doesn’t actually have new music on the way? Let us know in the comment section below.

