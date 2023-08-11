Tyler, The Creator And Playboi Carti’s “Earfquake” Certified 5X Platinum

Tyler, the Creator’s song “Earfquake” has hit a new milestone recently. The 2019 Igor track has now been officially certified 5X platinum by the RIAA, meaning it’s sold more than a whopping 5 million copies. Tyler isn’t the only one celebrating, however, as the song also includes a verse from Playboi Carti, though he’s uncredited. It also features backing vocals by Charlie Wilson and Jessy Wilson.

“Earfquake” was initially released as Igor‘s lead single, and quickly became a fan-favorite. It peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it Tyler, the Creator’s highest charting song to date. The song’s accompanying music video was directed by Tyler, the Creator, and came alongside the release of Igor. The video also boasts a guest appearance from Tracee Ellis Ross. Apparently, Tyler originally wrote the love song for Justin Bieber, but he ultimately turned it down. He even had Rihanna in mind at one point, but she wasn’t on board either. Clearly, the song turned out to be a major success regardless.

Tyler, The Creator & Playboi Carti – “EARFQUAKE”

Though “Earfquake” may be the artist’s most successful song in terms of the charts, it’s not the first to reach a new milestone recently. At the end of last month, two of his albums were certified double platinum. 2017’s Flower Boy and 2019’s Igor have both sold over two million units each. Both LPs are some of the artist’s most well-recognized projects thus far, making it no surprise that they’ve been so successful.

Though Playboi Carti nails it sonically on his “Earfquake” feature, apparently, Tyler, the Creator has no idea what he’s saying. He took to Twitter to share some lyrics from Igor shortly after the album’s release. In place of the lyrics of Carti’s verse, he simply wrote “Carti lyrics cannot be transcribed.” Recently, another one of the artist’s collaborations also seemingly leaked online. A version of A$AP Rocky’s “RIOT” with Tyler, the Creator hit the internet earlier this week. Though it’s unclear whether or not the version will ever see an official release, it got fans hoping that they’ll join forces soon for a full WANGSAP album.

