Tyler, The Creator’s “Flower Boy” And “Igor” Go 2X Platinum

“Igor” and “Flower Boy” have sold over 2 million units each.

A couple of Tyler, the Creator’s albums went 2X platinum recently. It was reported today that the RIAA has certified both Flower Boy and Igor, some of his most well-recognized projects thus far, to have sold over 2 million album-equivalent units each.

2017’s Flower Boy is Tyler, the Creator’s fourth LP. Debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, it was later nominated for a Grammy in 2018. “Who Dat Boy” landed as the artist’s first Billboard-charting single, debuting at No. 87 on the Hot 100. The album also features Rex Orange County, Frank Ocean, Lil Wayne and more. “I wanted this album to sound like a Disney score, just like very magical, my perfect little indie movie and fu*king whatever,” he told Jerrod Carmichael in 2018.

Tyler, The Creator’s Albums Go Double Platinum

Igor, Tyler, the Creator’s fifth studio album, was released in 2019, and instantly met with critical acclaim. The self-produced effort was comprised of various high-profile features, quickly working it’s way to becoming a fan-favorite. It includes the stylings of Kanye West, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, and more. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, later scoring the artist his first Grammy award for Best Rap Album in 2020. “Since day one, I’ve always wanted to make the prettiest sh*t that’s borderline boring or the hardest f*cking sh*t,” he told Zane Lowe in 2019. “I’ve been trying to mix those together since my first album.”

During a recent appearance on DJ Drama’s Gangsta Grillz podcast, Tyler, the Creator revealed that he’s passed up opportunities with some major players in order to maintain creative control. “[Jay-Z] invited us to one of his L.A. homes & we just ate tacos,” he explained. “We ate some tacos & he wanted to sign us. I was like ‘Man you’re cool, but no.’ Him, Puff… a lot of people were interested… I don’t know, I just want creative control & I do everything.” It’s clear that the artist’s insistence on remaining independent has worked out in his favor.

