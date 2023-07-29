Tyler, The Creator’s “Flower Boy” And “Igor” Go 2X Platinum

A couple of Tyler, the Creator’s albums went 2X platinum recently. It was reported today that the RIAA has certified both Flower Boy and Igor, some of his most well-recognized projects thus far, to have sold over 2 million album-equivalent units each.

2017’s Flower Boy is Tyler, the Creator’s fourth LP. Debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, it was later nominated for a Grammy in 2018. “Who Dat Boy” landed as the artist’s first Billboard-charting single, debuting at No. 87 on the Hot 100. The album also features Rex Orange County, Frank Ocean, Lil Wayne and more. “I wanted this album to sound like a Disney score, just like very magical, my perfect little indie movie and fu*king whatever,” he told Jerrod Carmichael in 2018.

Read More: Tyler, The Creator Reveals Jay-Z Wanted To Sign Him

Tyler, The Creator’s Albums Go Double Platinum

Igor, Tyler, the Creator’s fifth studio album, was released in 2019, and instantly met with critical acclaim. The self-produced effort was comprised of various high-profile features, quickly working it’s way to becoming a fan-favorite. It includes the stylings of Kanye West, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, and more. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, later scoring the artist his first Grammy award for Best Rap Album in 2020. “Since day one, I’ve always wanted to make the prettiest sh*t that’s borderline boring or the hardest f*cking sh*t,” he told Zane Lowe in 2019. “I’ve been trying to mix those together since my first album.”

During a recent appearance on DJ Drama’s Gangsta Grillz podcast, Tyler, the Creator revealed that he’s passed up opportunities with some major players in order to maintain creative control. “[Jay-Z] invited us to one of his L.A. homes & we just ate tacos,” he explained. “We ate some tacos & he wanted to sign us. I was like ‘Man you’re cool, but no.’ Him, Puff… a lot of people were interested… I don’t know, I just want creative control & I do everything.” It’s clear that the artist’s insistence on remaining independent has worked out in his favor.

Read More: Tyler, The Creator Previews New Converse Chuck 70 Collab

[Via]