Tyler, The Creator is one of the best artists in the world right now. Overall, he has completely evolved his sound over the years. His album Call Me If You Get Lost received a ton of praise upon release, and it continues to be loved. Moreover, he has innovated with projects like IGOR, and even Flower Boy. At this point, if you aren’t on the Tyler train, you better get on it now. He continues to perfect his craft, and we cannot wait to see what he does next from a music perspective.

Of course, when it comes to the fashion world, he has his own Golf le FLEUR* imprint. This fashion line has been giving us some great new designs for years at this point. Additionally, Tyler, The Creator has had an ongoing working relationship with Converse. This has led to some awesome Golf le FLEUR* sneakers. Today, however, Tyler took to his Twitter account to show the world that he has yet another new Converse collection on the horizon.

Tyler, The Creator Does It Again

As you can see from the images above, this new collection will encapsulate the aesthetic of the Chuck 70. Of course, this is an iconic Converse shoe at this point, and the Golf Le FLEUR* motif just works wonders. There will be four colorways here, all of which have an animal print on the upper. Moreover, there are some very colorful elements to each color scheme, which makes these that much more unique. Overall, these kicks are for those who already love Tyler and his fashion sense.

If you are interested in these, you will be able to grab them as of July 20th. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

