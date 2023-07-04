Tyler, The Creator thanked fans for their support after his Flower Boy song, “See You Again,” reached one billion streams on Spotify. In doing so, he shared the feat on his Instagram Story while writing, “Thank you to all ears.”

Tyler released “See You Again” as the fourth single from his album Flower Boy back in 2017. Kali Uchis is featured on the track. While it was successful at the time of its release, the song reached newfound popularity in 2023 after going viral on TikTok. It’s since reached as high as No. 43 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Tyler, The Creator Performs With Kali Uchis At Coachella

Kali Uchis and Tyler, the Creator perform onstage at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Despite his comments on “See You Again,” Tyler hasn’t spoken as positively about some of his other previous work. During a recent interview on the Rap Radar Podcast, he remarked that his debut album, Goblin, “is f*cking terrible.” “It’s an energy and an aura that it has,” he explained. “And hearing my wonky synths, and gross drums, and me not realizing I’m yelling on every song and saying the most wild shit is what got people there. It’s not about the music. If you were there, that energy and that aura and that air just cutting through what everyone else is doing is so important.”

He did admit that there are several songs on the album he still likes. “It’s still some ones on there,” he said. “I still think, ‘Yonkers,’ is awesome. ‘She’ is awesome. The first two versions of ‘Nightmare’ is ill, ‘Tron Cat’ is still awesome. ‘Analog’ is still cool, like there’s still a few things on there but people don’t know like, a lot of songs on that album were just like, random songs I recorded after Goblin that we kinda just, yeah here I got these songs.”

