Tyler, the Creator, and Converse have been working together for a few years now. This partnership has led to some impressive sneaker releases and when you think of the Golf le Fleur imprint, quality always seems to come to mind. That is especially true with Tyler’s latest Converse release which has been dubbed the Converse x Golf le Fleur GLF 2.0.

In the official images below, you can see the first colorway of the shoe which is just white. The white leather upper is complemented by some color as the hangtag that says “Golf le Fleur” is blue. From there, we have pastel Golf le Fleur branding on the tongue and the outsole. It all comes together nicely in a shoe that honors the synergy between Converse and Tyler, the Creator.

If you are interested in copping this latest Tyler x Converse collab, you will be able to do so as of today for a price of $110 USD. Pairs can be found right here in multiple sizes. Let us know what you think of this shoe, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Converse

Image via Converse

Image via Converse

Image via Converse