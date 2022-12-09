Tyler, The Creator has made a ton of shoes with Converse, including the Converse GLF 2.0. This is his latest silhouette and over the past few months, it has been slowly rolling out. Subsequently, fans can expect a whole host of new colorways as we approach the new year.

For those unfamiliar with the sneaker, it takes a nice tennis shoe approach. It is a low-top model that can be worn with various different outfits. Furthermore, the sneaker incorporates Tyler’s personality as the tooling on the upper has some fun curves to it.

Image via Converse

Converse GLF 2.0 “Holiday Heat”

Now, the shoe is getting a brand new colorway as part of Converse’s Holiday Heat Collection. The shoe is dropping today, and in the images below, you can see what kind of colorway fans can expect. Overall, it is a very nice blend of colors that all sneakerheads can enjoy.

Firstly, the shoe comes with a green canvas base. This green is found on the side panels. Secondly, the back heel, toe box, and tongue are all blue. From there, we have a GOLF le FLEUR* hangtag that comes off of the top lace hole. These elements blend together nicely to make a truly dope shoe.

Converse GLF 2.0 – Image via Converse

Tyler and Converse have cooked up some truly amazing collaborations over the years, so this is just a continuation of that partnership. In the coming months, fans should expect an expanded ranger of colorways for this model. Hopefully, Converse and Tyler are able to live up to the hype.

Release Details

If you are a fan of this shoe, you will be able to grab it as of today at 10 AM EST through Converse.com and GOLF le FLEUR*. Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sneaker world. Additionally, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.

Image via Converse

