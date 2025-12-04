The Notorious B.I.G.’s Estate Addresses Allegations From New Diddy Docuseries

American rapper Notorious BIG (born Christopher Wallace) attends the 1995 Billboard Music Awards, New York, New York, December 6, 1996. (Photo by Larry Busacca/WireImage)
In "Sean Combs: The Reckoning," Kirk Burrowes alleges that Diddy made Biggie's estate pay for the late rapper's funeral.

In the new Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning, Kirk Burrowes alleges that Diddy agreed to pay for The Notorious B.I.G.'s funeral, but later made his estate foot the bill.

“Sean said, ‘We’re gonna do the biggest funeral for Biggie that New York has ever seen,'” Burrowes alleged. “We start to put that together, he starts to see the price. He says, ‘We’re gonna do the biggest funeral, but Biggie’s gonna have to pay for this funeral.'”

“He was gonna make the funeral be a recoupable charge to Biggie in death," Burrowes continued. "Sean doing a big show looks good on him. But he’s not gonna tell the world that Biggie was gonna pay for it.”

50 Cent Diddy Docuseries

Now, however, Biggie's estate manager Wayne Barrow has addressed these allegations and insisted that they are absolutely false. Barrow recently spoke with Loren LoRosa, who relayed his message on The Breakfast Club. "He says that a lot of people have been blowing him up following this documentary," she explained. "He wanted to speak out, and he made it clear that this is on behalf of Ms. Voletta Wallace. He says there are a few allegations he wanted to address from the doc. So number one, there's this allegation from the documentary that Diddy used Biggie's record label deal or his own money to pay for Biggie's funeral. So Wayne tells me that is completely not true, that he himself officiated the funeral and planned it along with Kirk Burrowes."

"He also talked to me about the contract conversation," LoRosa continued. "So there is a claim in the doc, and this is a claim that has been circulating for some time, that right before Biggie's passing there was an issue with contract negotiations between Diddy and Biggie Smalls. He says that is completely not true as well. He says that Life After Death was already done, so there were no contract negotiations happening."

