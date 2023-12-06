Kid Cudi Addresses Rich Paul's Comments About His Relationship With Cleveland

Kid Cudi has hit back at Rich Paul and Jake Paul after the pair offered up some hot takes about Cudi's relationship with his hometown of Cleveland. “Ok so I just saw this and heres my thoughts: Rich Paul doesn’t know me. He doesn’t know my life. My mom lives in Cleveland and Ive been goin there on holidays and summer breaks for years. Mostly when im in Cleveland, its family time. I'm not throwin events in the city cuz its already too hot for me in the city. When im there I like the chill. Im not hangin at Cleveland clubs or in the streets or whatever the f-ck else u expect me to do. Oh I get it, was I suppose to catch a couple Browns or Cavs games? Im the most lowkey guy around. You aint suppose to see me brother. Thats number 1," Cudi began.

However, Cudi wasn't finished. “Number 2: I will say the city of Cleveland has embraced me over the years. So I disagree. Radio in Cleveland might not play my sh-t, but I had 20k people at Moon Man’s Landing in Cleveland last year. A success. And were doin it again too. Not only does the city embrace me, I make most people in that city and the state of Ohio proud. Everytime I record a record I mention the city. Thats all day. Everybody that listens to my music knows Im proud of where im from," he concluded.

Cudi Takes Aim At Jake Paul

Furthermore, Cudi also addressed Jake Paul's criticisms. Paul had been upset that Cudi had not offered him a "hometown discount" to perform at Paul's 2021 boxing match held in the city. “And 3rd, as far as Jake Paul, listen chief, Im an artist. A real one. I make art for a living. Im not some guy that comes out to perform at boxing matches. I entertained it tho cuz it was u, and tho it went against what I stand for I submitted a fee. My fee is my fee. Especially for some sh-t thats not my style. If im gonna do it its gonna be worth it for my pockets and time. This is business baby. Im not these other rappin a-- n-ggas that will show up for a lil check. U came to me u shoulda knew what time it was young man. U dont know me either to say im anything broski. So theres that. Ok, these are my thoughts," Cudi tweeted.

It's unclear if the two (unrelated) Pauls will respond to Cudi. However, the musician has made it very clear that he takes issue with people misportraying his relationship with his hometown. From his comments, it appears Cudi simply sees Cleveland as his hometown, not a place that he needs to constantly rep to prove that he is from there.

