Jake Paul Blasts Kid Cudi For Not Giving Him A "Hometown Discount" On His Appearance Fee

Jake Paul took aim at fellow Ohio native Kid Cudi for his "astronomical" appearance fees. Paul claimed that he had reached out to Cudi about performing at his 2021 fight against Tyron Woodley. However, Cudi's fee was just too much for Paul to afford. "I tried to get him to perform at the Tyron Woodley fight just before I came out and he asked for like, an astronomical fee that was like, 'F-ck you.' I get it, but it's like, this was like some sh-t to tap in back with the city. Like, first event back from Covid," Paul explained.

Furthermore, Paul argued that he gave discounts on his appearance fees when the City of Cleveland was involved. With Cudi out, Paul instead made his ring entrance to recordings of Machine Gun Kelly's "Till I Die" and Jeezy's "Put On". Paul would go on to beat the retired MMA fighter via split decision. Cudi has not yet responded to the allegations.

Elsewhere, Paul's next fight is rapidly approaching. Paul will fight Houston-based professional boxer Andre August on December 15 in Orlando. August is 35 years old and has a 10-1-1 career record. That makes him the most experienced fighter Paul has faced in his career so far. Furthermore, it marks a shift in Paul's approach to boxing. It's hard to take the decision as anything other than Paul addressing the primary criticism against him - that he takes name value over boxing reputation when it comes to opponents.

“I’m a professional boxer and I want to be world champion, so I need to pursue the path towards greatness against people who have been boxing their whole life. So far, my entire boxing career has been on pay-per-view, but now it’s about more than business. Now I want to build my experience in the ring against seasoned fighters. I’m coming to prove my greatness on Friday, December 15th live on DAZN for the world to see," Paul said in a statement.

