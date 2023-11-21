Jake Paul Reveals His Next Fight Won't Make Any Money

Jake Paul is looking to show people what he is made of.

BYAlexander Cole
Jake Paul v Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul is easily one of the biggest boxers in the world right now. Sure, there are those who absolutely hate that. However, there is no denying what he has accomplished in the fight game. At this point, he is someone that fans want to see on a consistent basis. He knows how to put on a show, and with only one loss on his resume, there is this sense that he can do big things. Now, however, he is focusing on fighting real boxers. On December 15th, Paul will get to fight Andre August.

August is a 35-year-old fighter who has a solid resume on his hands. However, as some fans have noted, the fight is in a smaller venue than Paul is used to. Based on his opponent, there is no doubt that the draw is much smaller. While speaking with TMZ Sports, Paul noted that this is all part of the plan. Essentially, he just wants to get some experience against real boxers. That is his goal in this match, and he doesn't care about making money. If he breaks even, that will be considered a success.

Jake Paul Explains

"This is probably just a break-even fight for me," Paul said. "I probably won't even make money on it. Who knows what the outcome is. It's $200,000 for a private jet to fly around just to get me there and back." This is an interesting strategy for Paul and it is most certainly a risk. If he loses, he could very well end up having to rely solely on big celebrity fights. So far, his only fight against a true boxer was against Tommy Fury, and that did not end well. Only time will tell whether or not Andre is more of a beatable figure.

Let us know if you think Paul will win, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always keep you informed on your favorite athletes.

