Andre Ward Gives Jake Paul His Flowers For Expanding Boxing’s Audience

Boxing legend and Olympic gold medalist gave high praise for Jake Paul during a recent interview on TMZ. "I don't hate on it. The crossover stuff like what Jake Paul, Logan [Paul]is doing, [Francis] Ngannou just did, I respect it. That takes a lot of courage, takes a lot of heart. It actually brings a new audience, more eyeballs," Ward said, "and if the fanbase follows them over to boxing, then more power to 'em. I'm a fan of it, I appreciate it and I watch it." Ward said. Furthermore, he noted that he would be open to taking on one of the Paul Brothers in an exhibition fight.

The rise of non-traditional boxing has been a mixed bag. Jake Paul has talent but little desire to fight actual boxers. Logan is more interested in pursuing his wrestling career than in boxing. Furthermore, both his fight with Dillon Danis and KSI's fight with Tommy Fury was referred to as a "disgrace to boxing". However, then you have Francis Ngannou giving Tyson Fury "the toughest fight in a decade" and even receiving a WBC ranking out of it.

Jake Paul Reveals December Opponent

Meanwhile, Paul revealed his opponent for his upcoming bout in December. Paul will fight Houston-based professional boxer Andre August on December 15 in Orlando. The news comes just about a week after Paul's team revealed that their initial opponent had failed to secure a visa for the United States. August is 35 years old and has a 10-1-1 career record. That makes him the most experienced fighter Paul has faced in his career so far. Furthermore, it marks a shift in Paul's approach to boxing. It's hard to take the decision as anything other than Paul addressing the primary criticism against him - that he takes name value over boxing reputation when it comes to opponents.

“I’m a professional boxer and I want to be world champion, so I need to pursue the path towards greatness against people who have been boxing their whole life. So far, my entire boxing career has been on pay-per-view, but now it’s about more than business. Now I want to build my experience in the ring against seasoned fighters. I’m coming to prove my greatness on Friday, December 15th live on DAZN for the world to see," Paul said in a statement.

