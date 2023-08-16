Canelo Alvarez Praises Jake Paul But Warns Him To Stay In His Lane

Canelo Álvarez has responded to reports that Jake Paul is eyeing the acclaimed boxer as his next fight after taking down Nate Diaz earlier this month. “My level is other level,” Canelo told Mirror Fighting this week. “But look, I think he needs to enjoy what he’s doing, and that’s it. He needs to calm down and start calling out people with other levels. I think he needs to focus on what he’s doing. He’s doing good things.”

Álvarez clarified, stating that Paul needs to continue fighting people like Diaz for the being. Paul is 7-1 in his professional boxing career. However, only one of those fights, his sole loss, has come against an experienced professional boxer. His other six fights have been against a YouTuber and four MMA fighters. Previously, Álvarez said “I truly believe that it’s a lack of respect. It’s all based on money. It’s all for money,” in 2020 when discussing the Paul Brothers with TMZ.

Alvarez Says What Everyone Is Thinking About Jake Paul

Álvarez’s comments give voice to the major question about Jake, and to a lesser extent Logan, Paul. Are the Paul Brothers the real deal? Most experts agree that Jake is a competent fighter. However, what he lacks is fight experience, especially against challenging opponents. Given his status, Jake Paul is able to pick and choose his fights. And in six of his seven fights, he’s picked big-name marquee matchups that are easily winnable for him, the guy dedicating his time to boxing. As mentioned, he’s only ever fought one actual boxer, and it was a pretty one-sided loss for Paul.

But the problem is that Paul either doesn’t understand that or doesn’t want to understand that. And his calling out of Álvarez shows this lack of understanding. Beating Nate Diaz, a man who has never boxed professionally in his life, does not give you the tools or stature to challenge one of the best active boxers in the world. Álvarez is 59-2-2 and current stands as the unified super middleweight fighter. A 7-1 boxer with one reputable fight under his belt is little not worth Álvarez’s time or reputation. At the end of the day, what does he gain from fighting Paul other than money?

