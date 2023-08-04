Terence Crawford Rejects Canelo Alvarez Fight Idea

Terence Crawford is currently the biggest name in boxing. The 40-0 fighter is coming off a dominant performance against Errol Spence Jr. in their undisputed welterweight unification fight. While a rematch with Spence Jr. will likely take place before the end of the year, many people have been speculating on what Crawford’s next fight could be. One name that has arisen is Cancelo Álvarez. Álvarez is 59-2-2 in his career and is currently the undisputed super middleweight champion.

However, it’s not a fight that Crawford himself is interested in. “No, not at all,” Crawford told TMZ in regards to his interest in the fight. “Canelo really don’t interest me because of the size factor.” Álvarez is a little under 20 lbs heavier than Crawford. Furthermore, Crawford referenced the fact that Álvarez has bounced around various weight classes over the years. “You don’t know what weight [Canelo’s] fighting at when he fighting,” Crawford explained. Crawford has expressed interest in fighting at 154 lbs. However, that’s an 8lb gain compared to a 19lb one.

Crawford Explains His Next Fights

However, Crawford did have some ideas for his next fights. First and foremost is the expected rematch for the welterweight title. “That’s my obligation in the contract and I gotta honor that if that’s the next move for me and my career,” Crawford said. The rematch clause is valid for 30 days after the fight and it is widely expected that Spence Jr. will trigger it later this month. Beyond Spence Jr. however, there was one opponent that Crawford liked the idea of fighting.

“I would definitely choose Jermell Charlo. It’s a meaningful fight,” Crawford said. “It’s more history. It’s more on the table.” As alluded to by Crawford, he has a long history with the 35-1 Charlo. Even at his unification victory over Spence Jr., Crawford found time to trade barbs with the Louisiana fighter. Much like his long feud with Spence Jr., fighting Charlo would settle a long war of words. Furthermore, Charlo is currently the undisputed light middleweight champion, which would make for a historic prize for the ever-hungry Crawford.

