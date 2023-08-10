Terence Crawford Confronted Maino After Rapper Bet Against Him

Undisputed welterweight boxing champion didn’t take kindly to Maino betting against him in his unificiation fight against Errol Spence Jr. According to Maino, he had made a bet with Angela Yee about the fight. “So yeah, I bet on the fight,” he admitted in defeat. “Yes I did. I placed a small wager — not for money, not for bragging rights! But I bet Angela Yee [that] if I lose — ‘cause I bet on Spence — if I lose, then I gotta wear the same outfit for one week straight, take pictures in it, everything. I don’t know how I feel about that … I gotta figure this out,” Maino said on Instagram after the fight.

Then Crawford rolled up outside the studios where Yee’s podcast is recorded to confront Maino. “I bet against you and lost, I had to wear the same clothes for a week straight. I don’t want no smoke, but I’m man enough to tell you I was wrong,” the rapper pleads with the boxer in a since-released video of the confrontation. Maino manages to resist the boxer’s repeated demands to apologize. However, he does admit that he “did bad.”

Crawford Discusses Future Fight Options

Aside seeking answers from his doubters, Crawford has also been discussing his next potential fights. One name that has arisen is Cancelo Álvarez. Álvarez is 59-2-2 in his career and is currently the undisputed super middleweight champion. Despite this hype, it’s not a fight that Crawford himself is interested in. “No, not at all,” Crawford told TMZ in regards to his interest in the fight. “Canelo really don’t interest me because of the size factor.”

However, Crawford did have some ideas for his next fights. First and foremost is the expected rematch for the welterweight title. “That’s my obligation in the contract and I gotta honor that if that’s the next move for me and my career,” Crawford said. The rematch clause is valid for 30 days after the fight and it is widely expected that Spence Jr. will trigger it later this month. Beyond Spence Jr. however, there was one opponent that Crawford liked the idea of fighting. “I would definitely choose Jermell Charlo. It’s a meaningful fight,” Crawford said. “It’s more history, it’s more on the table.”

