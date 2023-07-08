bet
- MusicDrake Takes A Victory Lap After Winning Super Bowl Bet, Fans Call Him "Zesty" For ItDrake won big on Sunday night.By Alexander Cole
- TVLudacris Announces TV Show Based On His Career, "Insecure" Producer JoinsLuda's early days as a radio DJ will reportedly take center stage in his half-hour-per-episode dramedy developing for BET Plus.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsDrake Bets $700,000 On Strickland-Du Plessis At UFC 297Drizzy could win $1.4M.By Ben Mock
- TVYung Miami's New Reality Show Reportedly Airing On BETAn official premiere date for "A Day in the Life of Miami" has yet to be announced.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicLenny Kravitz Believes Black Media Has Ignored His Contributions To MusicDo you agree with the rock star that Black media hasn't given him his due flowers, or is this a blown-out proportion on his behalf?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKeke Palmer Delivers A Powerful Performance At The BET Soul Train Music Awards: WatchKeke certainly poured her soul into this performance. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicAri Fletcher's Father Breaks Silence On 28-Year Absence, Leaves Daughter With Unanswered QuestionsHer father blames his failed relationship as the reason he's been absent.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicJT On Throwing Phone At Lil Uzi Vert: "It Was Never About Another Artist"Many folks theorized that the incident, which went down at the BET Awards this year, had something to do with Ice Spice.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsDrake Loses $850K Bet Despite Logan Paul WinDrake picked the winner, just not the right method of victory.By Ben Mock
- SportsDrake Bets $850K On Logan Paul To Beat Dillon Danis Via KODrizzy will make over $1.3M if Paul pulls it off.By Ben Mock
- MusicFat Joe's Advice For 52-Year-Old Aspiring Rapper: "Stay Retired"Fat Joe provided fans with advice in a new video for BET.By Cole Blake
- MusicDrake Bets A Free Feature On A Basketball GameHe backed up his big talk with swish after swish.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicFat Joe To Host The 2023 BET Hip Hop AwardsFat Joe will return as host for the second year in a row.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureCharleston White Makes Wild Bet On Blueface & Chrisean Rock's Baby BoyWhile it's no surprise that the social media personality is very outspoken on this, it didn't stop fans from thinking he should've held back.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TV50 Cent Loses BET Bid: "That Sh*t Wasn’t Worth $3 Billion""We will get them next time," he told Shaq.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureBET Auction For $3 Billion Reportedly Called Off By ParamountSources claim that the media conglomerate found Tyler Perry's offer too low.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsTerence Crawford Confronted Maino After Rapper Bet Against HimMaino had to explain his decision to the undisputed champ.By Ben Mock
- SportsDrake Backs Nate Diaz Over Jake Paul With Six-Figure BetDrizzy's betting a cool quarter-mil against The Problem Child.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureT.I. To Make TV Stand-Up Debut In Kevin Hart's "Comic View" RebootT.I. will be performing on Kevin Hart's "Comic View" reboot.By Cole Blake