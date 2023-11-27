Keke Palmer Delivers A Powerful Performance At The BET Soul Train Music Awards: Watch

Keke Palmer's life has been tumultuous, to say the least. Ever since the pop culture world got the news about her and Darius Jackson's downfall as a couple. Things began to hot and steamy this past summer after the actress and singer attended an Usher show. She was wearing revealing clothing and getting a little too comfortable for Darius' liking. He spoke his mind on social media, fans were divided on his opinion, as well as Keke's actions.

However, the shocking revelation came when she dropped some serious allegations against her now ex-boyfriend and father to their child. Abuse and harassment claims were made and, she asked for sole custody of their kid. Disturbing video footage of Keke and Darius then emerged as he attacked her in her own home. At one point, he even trespassed unexpectedly into her house. All of this mental and emotional weight seemed to be gone after her latest performance this past weekend.

Keke Palmer's Vocals Are On Point

The Illinois native was the host of the 36th annual BET Soul Train Awards on Sunday, November 26. In addition, she was also a performer at the show as well. She delivered a truly powerful but somber display on the stage. Keke played a song from her latest record, Big Boss, called "Ungorgeous." The lyrics are very sad and depict a relationship that is losing its magic. Maybe, it is a reference to her and Darius' past romance. People were loving the show in the comments section and at the event.

