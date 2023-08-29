award show
- Pop CultureGrammys Criticism Arises As Harry Belafonte's Family Speaks OutBelafonte passed away at age 96 last spring, leaving behind an incredible legacy.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDrake Calls Out Grammy Awards: "This Show Doesn't Dictate Sh*t"Drake lost in all four of the categories he was nominated in on Sunday.By Cole Blake
- Pop Culture50 Cent & Evanescence's 2004 Grammys Spat Has Singer Amy Lee Sure Fif Still "Hates [Her] Guts"In a recent interview, Lee reflected on the chaotic night from nearly two decades ago, making it clear she doesn't want any beef with the rapper.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicKeke Palmer Delivers A Powerful Performance At The BET Soul Train Music Awards: WatchKeke certainly poured her soul into this performance. By Zachary Horvath
- TVSoul Train Awards: Keke Palmer Hosting Tonight, Reminds Us She's The Prize In Golden Goddess DressThe new mother isn't letting any baby daddy drama with Darius Jackson hold her back from securing the bag.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicKeke Palmer Announced As Host Of This Years Soul Train AwardsKeke is starting to put some of her public drama behind her already.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicSZA Shows Gratitude Toward Her Black Female Fan Base: WatchSZA is proud of who she is and who was there from the start. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop Culture2023 BET Hip Hop Awards' Best Breakthrough Artist Prize Goes To Ice SpiceOther nominees recognized this year include Central Cee, Kaliii, and Sexyy Red.By Hayley Hynes
- TVTimbaland & Swizz Beatz Win Cultural Influence Award, "Verzuz" To Return: "We’re Gonna Come Back Strong"We cannot wait for more epic "Verzuz" battles. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicDrake And 21 Savage's "Her Loss" Takes Home Album Of The Year At BET Hip-Hop Awards"Her Loss" won over some major albums. By Zachary Horvath
- TVWill Smith 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards Performance Would’ve Happened If Fat Joe Had His WayThe Terror Squad lyricist was on hosting duty for this year's ceremony.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureSZA's Artist Of The Year Snub Caused Manager Punch To Pull Her MTV VMAs Performance"It just really didn’t make any sense to me. It’s disrespectful," the TDE executive said of MTV's decision to not recognize SZA.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicSukihana Crawls On The Floor And Twerks At The VMAsSukihana had a good time.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsCardi B & Offset Pretend To Have Sex In The Bathroom At The VMAsOffset and Cardi B couldn't help but have some fun.By Alexander Cole
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion & Justin Timberlake's Seemingly Heated Exchange Gets An ExplanationPeople online completely misinterpreted the exchange.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Is VMAs Ready: "Toes Did, Booty Hole Waxed"What else could the Queen of Rap possibly need to do to be ready for her role as host of the evening?By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Will Reprise Role As Host And Performer At VMAsNicki is stepping back into her dual role for this year's show.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureA$AP Rocky Accepts Virgil Abloh Award From HFRA$AP Rocky gave all the credit to Virgil. By Zachary Horvath
- TVDiddy's Appearance At The 2023 MTV VMAs Will Include A Special Award And PerformanceDiddy is being recognized as a Global Icon at this year's ceremony.By Hayley Hynes
- TechPinkyDoll “Light Skin Fishing” Accusations Fly After 2023 Streamy Awards AppearancePinkyDoll's complexion is noticeably different in all of her videos than it was for her first-ever red carpet.By Hayley Hynes