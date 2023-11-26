Soul Train Awards: Keke Palmer Hosting Tonight, Reminds Us She's The Prize In Golden Goddess Dress

If you're someone who has a hard time getting out of bed and facing the world when your life feels like it's in shambles, look no further than Keke Palmer for inspiration on turning that around. November has been a particularly chaotic month for the Chicago native. She filed (and was granted) a restraining order against baby daddy Darius Jackson after providing evidence of him putting his hands on her in their home on more than one occasion. At this time, the 30-year-old has sole custody of baby Leodis but continues to put her best foot forward and fulfill her work obligations while awaiting court in December.

Today (November 26), Palmer is hosting the 2023 Soul Train Awards, with 21 Sav and her good friend (well, maybe not so good after Mama Sharon's comments about him in a secretly recorded phone call) Usher leading the way in nominations. The past few days were all about promoting the BET ceremony on social media. In particular, a video posted on Saturday in which she looks trophy-like in a golden Balmain mini dress has our attention.

Keke Palmer Continues to Live Her Best Life

"Something about those Virgos… ✨," the True Jackson VP actress wrote in her caption. Her shiny black hair has voluminous curls to add extra drama to her look, which also boasts tasteful golden accessories. In the comments, fans have been praising Keke non-stop for staying focused on herself and refusing to let her ex's apparent jealousy and insecurity issues hold her back from greatness.

While Keke Palmer keeps busy fulfilling her work obligations and spending time with baby Leodis, Darius Jackson seems to be feeling reflective while celebrating the holidays without his son. On Thanksgiving, the infant's father posted a collection of sweet family photos of Leo with his grandparents and uncle, though he likely won't see his baby in person until heading to court with Palmer on December 5th. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

