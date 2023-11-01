21 Savage, Usher, & More Lead 2023 Soul Train Awards Nominations

Janelle Monáe, 21 Savage, Usher, and more artists are all nominated for awards at this year's Soul Train Awards. The nominations were announced on Wednesday with BET saying: “This year’s show will reimagine the traditional award show ceremony into a soulful party in Hollywood.” The event will tape from a new, currently undisclosed, location in Los Angeles. The ceremony will then air on Sunday, Nov. 26, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her.
SZA, Usher, and Summer Walker lead the way with the most nominations, earning nine each. Behind that group is 21 Savage with eight nods. Then come Coco Jones and Victoria Monét with six nominations, followed by Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Janelle Monáe, and October London who all have four nods.
21 Savage Performs At Coachella
Connie Orlando, EVP, specials, music programming & music strategy, will be overseeing the annual show and serve as executive producer for BET. “Soul, R&B, and hip hop continue to top the charts and drive culture forward,” Orlando said in a statement as noted by Billboard. “This year, we are taking inspiration from these genres to innovate and disrupt the award show format while celebrating the legacy of Soul Train. We are proud of this year’s list of esteemed nominees and look to deliver an unforgettable night of soul with our new location, performances, and show moments.” Check out the full list of nominations below.
2023 Soul Train Awards Nominations
Album of the year
- The Age of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe
- Age/Sex/Location, Ari Lennox
- Clear 2: Soft Life EP, Summer Walker
- Girls Night Out (Extended), Babyface
- I Told Them…, Burna Boy
- Jaguar II, Victoria Monét
- SOS, SZA
- What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe), Coco Jones
Song of the year
- “Back to Your Place,” October London
- “Favorite Song,” Toosii
- “Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage
- “ICU,” Coco Jones
- “Kill Bill,” SZA
- “Lipstick Lover,” Janelle Monáe
- “On My Mama,” Victoria Monét
- “Snooze,” SZA
Best R&B/soul female artist
- Ari Lennox
- Beyoncé
- Coco Jones
- H.E.R.
- Janelle Monáe
- Summer Walker
- SZA
- Victoria Monét
Video of the year
- “Back to Your Place,” October London
- “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress & Ice Spice
- “Boyfriend,” Usher
- “Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage
- “ICU,” Coco Jones
- “Kill Bill,” SZA
- “Lipstick Lover,” Janelle Monáe
- “On My Mama,” Victoria Monét
- “Special,” Lizzo
Best R&B/soul male artist
- 6lack
- Babyface
- Brent Faiyaz
- Burna Boy
- Chris Brown
- Eric Bellinger
- October London
- Usher
Best collaboration
- “America Has a Problem” (Remix), Beyoncé Feat. Kendrick Lamar
- “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress & Ice Spice
- “Creepin’ (Remix),” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, Diddy Feat. 21 Savage
- “Fly Girl,” Flo feat. Missy Elliott
- “Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage
- “Sittin’ on Top of the World,” Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage
- “Special,” Lizzo feat. SZA
- “To Summer, From Cole (Audio Hug),” Summer Walker, J. Cole
Certified soul award
- Anthony Hamilton
- Ashanti
- Ciara
- Eric Bellinger
- Monica
- PJ Morton
- Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers
- T-Pain
- Usher
Best group
- Dvsn
- Flo
- Jagged Edge
- Kool & The Gang
- Maverick City Music
- Phony Ppl
- Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers
- Tank and The Bangas
- Wanmor
Best new artist
- Ambré
- Ayra Starr
- Coco Jones
- Doechii
- Flo
- Fridayy
- Tyla
- Wanmor
The Ashford and Simpson songwriter’s award
- “Back to Your Place,” October London
- “Favorite Song,” Toosii
- “Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage
- “ICU,” Coco Jones
- “Kill Bill,” SZA
- “On My Mama,” Victoria Monét
- “Sittin’ on Top of the World,” Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage
- “Snooze,” SZA
Best dance performance
- “Better Thangs,” Ciara Feat. Summer Walker
- “Boyfriend,” Usher
- “Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage
- “How We Roll,” Ciara & Chris Brown
- “On My Mama,” Victoria Monét
- “Snooze,” SZA
- “Summer Too Hot,” Chris Brown
- “Under the Influence,” Chris Brown
Best gospel/inspirational award
- “All of the Glory,” Shirley Caesar
- “All Things,” Kirk Franklin
- “Came Too Far,” Fridayy Feat. Maverick City Music & My Mom
- “Cry,” Koryn Hawthorne
- “Feel Alright (Blessed),” Erica Campbell
- “God Problems,” Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine
- “The Journey,” H.E.R.
- “Try Love,” Kirk Franklin
