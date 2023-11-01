21 Savage, Usher, & More Lead 2023 Soul Train Awards Nominations

Janelle Monáe, 21 Savage, Usher, and more artists are all nominated for awards at this year's Soul Train Awards. The nominations were announced on Wednesday with BET saying: “This year’s show will reimagine the traditional award show ceremony into a soulful party in Hollywood.” The event will tape from a new, currently undisclosed, location in Los Angeles. The ceremony will then air on Sunday, Nov. 26, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

SZA, Usher, and Summer Walker lead the way with the most nominations, earning nine each. Behind that group is 21 Savage with eight nods. Then come Coco Jones and Victoria Monét with six nominations, followed by Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Janelle Monáe, and October London who all have four nods.

21 Savage Performs At Coachella

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 16: 21 Savage performs at the Sahara Tent at 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival weekend 1 - day 2 on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

Connie Orlando, EVP, specials, music programming & music strategy, will be overseeing the annual show and serve as executive producer for BET. “Soul, R&B, and hip hop continue to top the charts and drive culture forward,” Orlando said in a statement as noted by Billboard. “This year, we are taking inspiration from these genres to innovate and disrupt the award show format while celebrating the legacy of Soul Train. We are proud of this year’s list of esteemed nominees and look to deliver an unforgettable night of soul with our new location, performances, and show moments.” Check out the full list of nominations below.

2023 Soul Train Awards Nominations

Album of the year

The Age of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe

Age/Sex/Location, Ari Lennox

Clear 2: Soft Life EP, Summer Walker

Girls Night Out (Extended), Babyface

I Told Them…, Burna Boy

Jaguar II, Victoria Monét

SOS, SZA

What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe), Coco Jones

Song of the year

“Back to Your Place,” October London

“Favorite Song,” Toosii

“Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage

“ICU,” Coco Jones

“Kill Bill,” SZA

“Lipstick Lover,” Janelle Monáe

“On My Mama,” Victoria Monét

“Snooze,” SZA

Best R&B/soul female artist

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

H.E.R.

Janelle Monáe

Summer Walker

SZA

Victoria Monét

Video of the year

“Back to Your Place,” October London

“Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress & Ice Spice

“Boyfriend,” Usher

“Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage

“ICU,” Coco Jones

“Kill Bill,” SZA

“Lipstick Lover,” Janelle Monáe

“On My Mama,” Victoria Monét

“Special,” Lizzo

Best R&B/soul male artist

6lack

Babyface

Brent Faiyaz

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Eric Bellinger

October London

Usher

Best collaboration

“America Has a Problem” (Remix), Beyoncé Feat. Kendrick Lamar

“Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress & Ice Spice

“Creepin’ (Remix),” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, Diddy Feat. 21 Savage

“Fly Girl,” Flo feat. Missy Elliott

“Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage

“Sittin’ on Top of the World,” Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage

“Special,” Lizzo feat. SZA

“To Summer, From Cole (Audio Hug),” Summer Walker, J. Cole

Certified soul award

Anthony Hamilton

Ashanti

Ciara

Eric Bellinger

Monica

PJ Morton

Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers

T-Pain

Usher

Best group

Dvsn

Flo

Jagged Edge

Kool & The Gang

Maverick City Music

Phony Ppl

Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers

Tank and The Bangas

Wanmor

Best new artist

Ambré

Ayra Starr

Coco Jones

Doechii

Flo

Fridayy

Tyla

Wanmor

The Ashford and Simpson songwriter’s award

“Back to Your Place,” October London

“Favorite Song,” Toosii

“Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage

“ICU,” Coco Jones

“Kill Bill,” SZA

“On My Mama,” Victoria Monét

“Sittin’ on Top of the World,” Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage

“Snooze,” SZA

Best dance performance

“Better Thangs,” Ciara Feat. Summer Walker

“Boyfriend,” Usher

“Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage

“How We Roll,” Ciara & Chris Brown

“On My Mama,” Victoria Monét

“Snooze,” SZA

“Summer Too Hot,” Chris Brown

“Under the Influence,” Chris Brown

Best gospel/inspirational award

“All of the Glory,” Shirley Caesar

“All Things,” Kirk Franklin

“Came Too Far,” Fridayy Feat. Maverick City Music & My Mom

“Cry,” Koryn Hawthorne

“Feel Alright (Blessed),” Erica Campbell

“God Problems,” Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine

“The Journey,” H.E.R.

“Try Love,” Kirk Franklin

