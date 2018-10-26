soul train awards
- RelationshipsKeke Palmer Jokes About Recent Public Drama With Soul Train Awards SkitKeke wasn't afraid to crack jokes in the midst of some serious family drama.ByLavender Alexandria753 Views
- MusicT-Pain Accepts Legend Award At 2023 Soul Train Awards & Performs Medley Of Biggest HitsT-Pain took home one of the most coveted honors at the Soul Train Awards on Sunday night.ByCole Blake985 Views
- MusicSZA Dominates 2023 Soul Train Awards: Full List Of WinnersThe Soul Train Awards recognized SZA, Usher, and several more artists on Sunday night. ByCole Blake809 Views
- TVSoul Train Awards: Keke Palmer Hosting Tonight, Reminds Us She's The Prize In Golden Goddess DressThe new mother isn't letting any baby daddy drama with Darius Jackson hold her back from securing the bag.ByHayley Hynes1.7K Views
- Music21 Savage, Usher, & More Lead 2023 Soul Train Awards NominationsThe full list of nominations for the 2023 Soul Train Awards are here.ByCole Blake349 Views
- MusicBeyoncé, Mary J. Blige, & Ari Lennox Lead Soul Train Awards NominationsOther nominees include Muni Long, Lizzo, Silk Sonic, Diddy, Tank, DJ Khaled, Chris Brown, Chlöe, SZA, and many more.ByErika Marie776 Views
- MusicYung Bleu Is Surprised When BET Sends Him Jazmine Sullivan's Soul Train AwardsHe was happy to receive his award for Best New Artist, but he got more than he expected.ByErika Marie9.0K Views
- Pop CultureH.E.R. Looks To Dominate 2021 Soul Train Awards With Most NominationsH.E.R. received eight different nominations from the Soul Train Awards for her 2021 album while Maxwell and Ashanti will be recognized.ByThomas Galindo1016 Views
- MusicSoul Train Awards Returns In November From World Famous Apollo TheaterGet ready for a night celebrating Soul, R&B, and Hip Hop—and the 50th anniversary of "Soul Train."ByErika Marie1161 Views
- MusicAri Lennox Says Her Soul Train Loss Comments Were "No Diss" To LizzoAri Lennox isn't here for Lizzo hate. ByChantilly Post3.1K Views
- MusicAri Lennox Thanks Russ For Always Supporting Her: "The Most Beautiful Angel"Artists loving on fellow artists.ByErika Marie6.2K Views
- RelationshipsRay J Called Out By Princess Love: "Left Me & Melody Stranded In Vegas"She said he also blocked her number.ByErika Marie6.2K Views
- MusicAri Lennox May Be Quitting Music To Join The ArmyAri Lennox continues her tweets from yesterday.ByAlex Zidel22.3K Views
- MusicSiR & His Brother D Smoke Wow Soul Train Awards Crowd With Unforgettable PerformanceWe need more performances like this one.ByArielle London18.3K Views
- MusicBlue Ivy Wins Soul Train Award With Beyoncé, SAINt JHN, & WizKid For "Brown Skin Girl"Her parents are paving the way.ByErika Marie7.5K Views
- GramSummer Walker Says Her "Negative Comments" Are From Parents: "So Ignorant"Kids, get your parents off Instagram. ByChantilly Post16.0K Views
- MusicAri Lennox Hurt Over Soul Train Award Losses: "I Just Really Cared About This One"The R&B singer took to Twitter to express her disappointment in walking home empty-handed from the award show.ByLynn S.10.2K Views
- MusicSZA, Erykah Badu, Jacquees, Justine Skye & More Arrive At The Soul Train AwardsSee some of your favorites' ensembles at the 2018 Soul Train awards. Byhnhh10.3K Views
- MusicCardi B, H.E.R. & Bruno Mars Lead 2018 Soul Train AwardsThe nominees for the annual Soul Train Awards have arrived. ByChantilly Post6.5K Views