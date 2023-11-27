SZA Dominates 2023 Soul Train Awards: Full List Of Winners

The full list of winners from the 2023 Soul Train Awards is here. SZA, Usher, Victoria Monét, and more all took home top honors from the ceremony on Sunday night.

SZA was easily the biggest winner from the night, taking best R&B/soul female artist, album of the year, as well as both song of the year and the Ashford & Simpson songwriter’s award. She was honored for her album SOS and the song, "Snooze.” It marks the sixth consecutive year that a female solo artist has won album of the year. The streak started when H.E.R.’s self-titled project won in 2018, followed by Lizzo’s Cuz I Love You, Summer Walker’s Over It, Jazmine Sullivan’s Heaux Tales, and Beyoncé’s Renaissance.

Read More: Soul Train Awards: Keke Palmer Hosting Tonight, Reminds Us She's The Prize In Golden Goddess Dress

SZA Performs On "The SOS North American Tour"

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - MARCH 19: Singer SZA performs on stage during her 'The SOS North American Tour' at Rogers Arena on March 19, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

As for other awards from Sunday night, Victoria Monét took home video of the year for her song, "On My Mama." Usher notched best R&B/soul male artist while Coco Jones won best new artist. Keke Palmer served as the host of the ceremony. Check out the full list of winners from the 2023 Soul Train Awards below.

Album of the year

The Age of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe

Age/Sex/Location, Ari Lennox

Clear 2: Soft Life EP, Summer Walker

Girls Night Out (Extended), Babyface

I Told Them…, Burna Boy

Jaguar II, Victoria Monét

WINNER: SOS, SZA

What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe), Coco Jones

Song of the year

“Back to Your Place,” October London

“Favorite Song,” Toosii

“Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage

“ICU,” Coco Jones

“Kill Bill,” SZA

“Lipstick Lover,” Janelle Monáe

“On My Mama,” Victoria Monét

WINNER: “Snooze,” SZA

Video of the year

“Back to Your Place,” October London

“Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress & Ice Spice

“Boyfriend,” Usher

“Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage

“ICU,” Coco Jones

“Kill Bill,” SZA

“Lipstick Lover,” Janelle Monáe

WINNER: “On My Mama,” Victoria Monét

“Special,” Lizzo

Best R&B/soul female artist

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

H.E.R.

Janelle Monáe

Summer Walker

WINNER: SZA

Victoria Monét

Best R&B/soul male artist

6lack

Babyface

Brent Faiyaz

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Eric Bellinger

October London

WINNER: Usher

Best group

Dvsn

Flo

Jagged Edge

Kool & The Gang

WINNER: Maverick City Music

Phony Ppl

Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers

Tank and The Bangas

Wanmor

Best collaboration

“America Has a Problem” (Remix), Beyoncé Feat. Kendrick Lamar

“Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress & Ice Spice

“Creepin’ (Remix),” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, Diddy Feat. 21 Savage

“Fly Girl,” Flo feat. Missy Elliott

WINNER: “Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage

“Sittin’ on Top of the World,” Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage

“Special,” Lizzo feat. SZA

“To Summer, From Cole (Audio Hug),” Summer Walker, J. Cole

Best new artist

Ambré

Ayra Starr

WINNER: Coco Jones

Doechii

Flo

Fridayy

Tyla

Wanmor

Certified soul award

Anthony Hamilton

Ashanti

Ciara

Eric Bellinger

Monica

PJ Morton

Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers

T-Pain

WINNER: Usher

The Ashford and Simpson songwriter’s award

“Back to Your Place,” October London

“Favorite Song,” Toosii

“Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage

“ICU,” Coco Jones

“Kill Bill,” SZA

“On My Mama,” Victoria Monét

“Sittin’ on Top of the World,” Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage

WINNER: “Snooze,” SZA

Best dance performance

“Better Thangs,” Ciara Feat. Summer Walker

“Boyfriend,” Usher

“Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage

“How We Roll,” Ciara & Chris Brown

WINNER: “On My Mama,” Victoria Monét

“Snooze,” SZA

“Summer Too Hot,” Chris Brown

“Under the Influence,” Chris Brown

Best gospel/inspirational award

“All of the Glory,” Shirley Caesar

WINNER: “All Things,” Kirk Franklin

“Came Too Far,” Fridayy Feat. Maverick City Music & My Mom

“Cry,” Koryn Hawthorne

“Feel Alright (Blessed),” Erica Campbell

“God Problems,” Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine

“The Journey,” H.E.R.

“Try Love,” Kirk Franklin

Read More: 21 Savage, Usher, & More Lead 2023 Soul Train Awards Nominations

[Via]