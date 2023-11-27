SZA Dominates 2023 Soul Train Awards: Full List Of Winners

The Soul Train Awards recognized SZA, Usher, and several more artists on Sunday night.

Cole Blake
The full list of winners from the 2023 Soul Train Awards is here. SZA, Usher, Victoria Monét, and more all took home top honors from the ceremony on Sunday night.

SZA was easily the biggest winner from the night, taking best R&B/soul female artist, album of the year, as well as both song of the year and the Ashford & Simpson songwriter’s award. She was honored for her album SOS and the song, "Snooze.” It marks the sixth consecutive year that a female solo artist has won album of the year. The streak started when H.E.R.’s self-titled project won in 2018, followed by Lizzo’s Cuz I Love You, Summer Walker’s Over It, Jazmine Sullivan’s Heaux Tales, and Beyoncé’s Renaissance.

SZA Performs On "The SOS North American Tour"

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - MARCH 19: Singer SZA performs on stage during her 'The SOS North American Tour' at Rogers Arena on March 19, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

As for other awards from Sunday night, Victoria Monét took home video of the year for her song, "On My Mama." Usher notched best R&B/soul male artist while Coco Jones won best new artist. Keke Palmer served as the host of the ceremony. Check out the full list of winners from the 2023 Soul Train Awards below.

Album of the year

The Age of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe

Age/Sex/Location, Ari Lennox

Clear 2: Soft Life EP, Summer Walker

Girls Night Out (Extended), Babyface

I Told Them…, Burna Boy

Jaguar II, Victoria Monét

WINNER: SOS, SZA

What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe), Coco Jones

Song of the year

“Back to Your Place,” October London

“Favorite Song,” Toosii

“Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage

“ICU,” Coco Jones

“Kill Bill,” SZA

“Lipstick Lover,” Janelle Monáe

“On My Mama,” Victoria Monét

WINNER: “Snooze,” SZA

Video of the year

“Back to Your Place,” October London

“Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress & Ice Spice

“Boyfriend,” Usher

“Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage

“ICU,” Coco Jones

“Kill Bill,” SZA

“Lipstick Lover,” Janelle Monáe

WINNER: “On My Mama,” Victoria Monét

“Special,” Lizzo

Best R&B/soul female artist

Ari Lennox    

Beyoncé        

Coco Jones  

H.E.R.    

Janelle Monáe        

Summer Walker      

WINNER: SZA       

Victoria Monét

Best R&B/soul male artist

6lack   

Babyface       

Brent Faiyaz

Burna Boy     

Chris Brown

Eric Bellinger        

October London    

WINNER: Usher

Best group

Dvsn    

Flo        

Jagged Edge

Kool & The Gang     

WINNER: Maverick City Music         

Phony Ppl      

Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers   

Tank and The Bangas       

Wanmor         

Best collaboration

“America Has a Problem” (Remix), Beyoncé Feat. Kendrick Lamar

“Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress & Ice Spice

“Creepin’ (Remix),” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, Diddy Feat. 21 Savage

“Fly Girl,” Flo feat. Missy Elliott

WINNER: “Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage

“Sittin’ on Top of the World,” Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage

“Special,” Lizzo feat. SZA

“To Summer, From Cole (Audio Hug),” Summer Walker, J. Cole

Best new artist

Ambré

Ayra Starr   

WINNER: Coco Jones  

Doechii

Flo        

Fridayy

Tyla     

Wanmor         

Certified soul award

Anthony Hamilton 

Ashanti

Ciara   

Eric Bellinger        

Monica

PJ Morton     

Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers   

T-Pain   

WINNER: Usher

The Ashford and Simpson songwriter’s award

“Back to Your Place,” October London

“Favorite Song,” Toosii

“Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage

“ICU,” Coco Jones

“Kill Bill,” SZA

“On My Mama,” Victoria Monét

“Sittin’ on Top of the World,” Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage

WINNER: “Snooze,” SZA

Best dance performance

“Better Thangs,” Ciara Feat. Summer Walker

“Boyfriend,” Usher

“Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage

“How We Roll,” Ciara & Chris Brown

WINNER: “On My Mama,” Victoria Monét

“Snooze,” SZA

“Summer Too Hot,” Chris Brown

“Under the Influence,” Chris Brown

Best gospel/inspirational award

“All of the Glory,” Shirley Caesar

WINNER: “All Things,” Kirk Franklin

“Came Too Far,” Fridayy Feat. Maverick City Music & My Mom

“Cry,” Koryn Hawthorne

“Feel Alright (Blessed),” Erica Campbell

“God Problems,” Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine

“The Journey,” H.E.R.

“Try Love,” Kirk Franklin

