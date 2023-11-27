SZA Dominates 2023 Soul Train Awards: Full List Of Winners

The full list of winners from the 2023 Soul Train Awards is here. SZA, Usher, Victoria Monét, and more all took home top honors from the ceremony on Sunday night.
SZA was easily the biggest winner from the night, taking best R&B/soul female artist, album of the year, as well as both song of the year and the Ashford & Simpson songwriter’s award. She was honored for her album SOS and the song, "Snooze.” It marks the sixth consecutive year that a female solo artist has won album of the year. The streak started when H.E.R.’s self-titled project won in 2018, followed by Lizzo’s Cuz I Love You, Summer Walker’s Over It, Jazmine Sullivan’s Heaux Tales, and Beyoncé’s Renaissance.
Read More: Soul Train Awards: Keke Palmer Hosting Tonight, Reminds Us She's The Prize In Golden Goddess Dress
SZA Performs On "The SOS North American Tour"
As for other awards from Sunday night, Victoria Monét took home video of the year for her song, "On My Mama." Usher notched best R&B/soul male artist while Coco Jones won best new artist. Keke Palmer served as the host of the ceremony. Check out the full list of winners from the 2023 Soul Train Awards below.
Album of the year
The Age of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe
Age/Sex/Location, Ari Lennox
Clear 2: Soft Life EP, Summer Walker
Girls Night Out (Extended), Babyface
I Told Them…, Burna Boy
Jaguar II, Victoria Monét
WINNER: SOS, SZA
What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe), Coco Jones
Song of the year
“Back to Your Place,” October London
“Favorite Song,” Toosii
“Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage
“ICU,” Coco Jones
“Kill Bill,” SZA
“Lipstick Lover,” Janelle Monáe
“On My Mama,” Victoria Monét
WINNER: “Snooze,” SZA
Video of the year
“Back to Your Place,” October London
“Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress & Ice Spice
“Boyfriend,” Usher
“Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage
“ICU,” Coco Jones
“Kill Bill,” SZA
“Lipstick Lover,” Janelle Monáe
WINNER: “On My Mama,” Victoria Monét
“Special,” Lizzo
Best R&B/soul female artist
Ari Lennox
Beyoncé
Coco Jones
H.E.R.
Janelle Monáe
Summer Walker
WINNER: SZA
Victoria Monét
Best R&B/soul male artist
6lack
Babyface
Brent Faiyaz
Burna Boy
Chris Brown
Eric Bellinger
October London
WINNER: Usher
Best group
Dvsn
Flo
Jagged Edge
Kool & The Gang
WINNER: Maverick City Music
Phony Ppl
Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers
Tank and The Bangas
Wanmor
Best collaboration
“America Has a Problem” (Remix), Beyoncé Feat. Kendrick Lamar
“Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress & Ice Spice
“Creepin’ (Remix),” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, Diddy Feat. 21 Savage
“Fly Girl,” Flo feat. Missy Elliott
WINNER: “Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage
“Sittin’ on Top of the World,” Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage
“Special,” Lizzo feat. SZA
“To Summer, From Cole (Audio Hug),” Summer Walker, J. Cole
Best new artist
Ambré
Ayra Starr
WINNER: Coco Jones
Doechii
Flo
Fridayy
Tyla
Wanmor
Certified soul award
Anthony Hamilton
Ashanti
Ciara
Eric Bellinger
Monica
PJ Morton
Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers
T-Pain
WINNER: Usher
The Ashford and Simpson songwriter’s award
“Back to Your Place,” October London
“Favorite Song,” Toosii
“Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage
“ICU,” Coco Jones
“Kill Bill,” SZA
“On My Mama,” Victoria Monét
“Sittin’ on Top of the World,” Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage
WINNER: “Snooze,” SZA
Best dance performance
“Better Thangs,” Ciara Feat. Summer Walker
“Boyfriend,” Usher
“Good Good,” Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage
“How We Roll,” Ciara & Chris Brown
WINNER: “On My Mama,” Victoria Monét
“Snooze,” SZA
“Summer Too Hot,” Chris Brown
“Under the Influence,” Chris Brown
Best gospel/inspirational award
“All of the Glory,” Shirley Caesar
WINNER: “All Things,” Kirk Franklin
“Came Too Far,” Fridayy Feat. Maverick City Music & My Mom
“Cry,” Koryn Hawthorne
“Feel Alright (Blessed),” Erica Campbell
“God Problems,” Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine
“The Journey,” H.E.R.
“Try Love,” Kirk Franklin
Read More: 21 Savage, Usher, & More Lead 2023 Soul Train Awards Nominations
[Via]