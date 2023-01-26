Veteran artists often revisit times Rap’s Golden era when Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. were dominating the culture. Both rappers were killed in drive-by-related shootings six months apart, and their memories are regularly honored by the friends who knew them well.

Goodie Mob’s Big Gipp visited the Bad Speakers Podcast and was asked about his relationship with Tupac. He shared tales of getting kicked out of strip clubs and partying with the beloved star.

“That’s when he was in the city ’round here raising hell,” Gipp recalled. “Pac was like that. You ever got your homeboy, it’s almost like he ain’t scared of nothin’? It’s like, this n*gga here, he fool scary. He ain’t scared of nothin’, but you like, I’mma sit back and think about the situation. But shawty just gon’ react.”

“If you with him, and he do somethin’, then you with him,” he continued. Gipp also remembered watching Tupac in the studio, rapping “with a cup of Hennessy and a cigarette in [his] mouth.”

“Rapped that sh*t like water. He was just so much fun.”

Gipp laughed about how the late rapper would “show out” wherever he went. Further, he spoke on The Soul Train Awards when Pac created a scene.

“Just imagine, we get out there to The Soul Train Awards. We giving out an award, when we give out the award, it go to commercial break,” said Gipp. It was then that Tupac, Suge Knight, and their crew interrupted the ceremony by kicking in the door and making a grand entrance.

“Just kick open, boom! It’s Tupac. He come down the middle of the road like, ‘Yeah! What’s up shawty! He got on all the camouflage, Big Suge with him. Ran right after Biggie and them.”

“So, when they show the movie, when Pac comes backstage and is going off on Biggie, Goodie Mob’s standing in the middle of them.”

Soon, the world will receive an inside look at Tupac’s relationship with his mother, Afeni Shakur. Dear Mama will reportedly premiere in April.

