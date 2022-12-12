Six years is a long time for fans to wait for a new album, but Ab-Soul delivers when the timing is right. The Top Dawg Entertainment icon is one of the most respected emcees in this generation of Hip Hop, and with each new release emerges witty rhymes that captivate listeners. Unlike his peers, Ab is a more reclusive figure in Hip Hop, often choosing to live a life of privacy than display details on social media. His fans connect with him through his art, and Herbert is a long-awaited project that once again sets the Los Angeles rapper apart from the rest.

In anticipation of Herbert‘s Friday (December 16) release, Ab-Soul visited the L.A. Leakers at Power 106 for his first-ever appearance on the freestyle series. He lit fire to two classic productions: Tupac Shakur’s “Hit Em Up” and Biggie’s “Who Shot Ya.”

Additionally, Ab-Soul expounded on his creative process in a recent interview with Vulture. The outlet mentioned “Gotta Rap,” his collaboration with DJ Premier, citing that it felt “purposeful.”

“Ah, yeah, but to be more precise, I was just trying to restore the feeling of Hip Hop in this climate,” the rapper replied. “I intentionally tried not to listen to much music during this process so I didn’t have too much external influence. I wanted it to sound like me, and what I wanted it to sound like; you could easily just get influenced by what you’re hearing, cadences and flows.”

He added: “I just wanted it to all come from me as naturally as possible. I’m glad you put it that way, but I never stopped loving rap.”

Herbert also hosts looks from SiR, Big Sean, Jhené Aiko, Ambré, Zacari, Punch, Joey Bada$$, and more. Stay tuned in with HNHH to hear Herbert as soon as it drops on December 16.

Quotable Lyrics

First off, love yo b*tch and the clique you claim

Top Dawg, we the squad runnin’ every-thang

They will never understand what we did for this sh*t

The real lyricists that unified the Bloods and the Crips

