Herbert
- MusicAb-Soul Announces "Intelligent Movement" TourAb-Soul's hitting the road in support of his latest album, "Herbert." Check out the tour dates here. By Aron A.
- MusicAb-Soul Lights Up "Tiny Desk Concert" On His BirthdayHappy Birthday to Ab-Soul! You don't want to miss his Tiny Desk appearance with his live band, Soulersystem.By Erika Marie
- MusicLeBron James Agrees To A&R Ab-Soul’s Next AlbumLeBron previously served as the A&R on 2 Chainz’s “Rap Or Go To The League.”By Aron A.
- Pop CultureAb-Soul Gets Candid In New InterviewXXL published their interview with the TDE rapper on Tuesday (January 10).By Isaac Fontes
- Pop CultureAb-Soul Calls His Latest Album, "HERBERT" Top 5 Of The YearThe 35-year-old took to his Twitter account on Friday (December 30) to share his honest thoughts on his newest offering.By Isaac Fontes
- MusicAb-Soul Recalls Kendrick Lamar Sending Him “It Be Like That”Ab-Soul discussed the making of his new album, "Herbert," with GQ.By Cole Blake
- MusicAb-Soul Details Suicide Attempt: "I Got A Lot Of Work To Do Still"During an intimate interview with Charlamagne, the prolific rapper shared the injuries he sustained.By Erika Marie
- MusicAb-Soul Calls DJ Premier Collab A "Dream Come True"Ab-Soul detailed working with DJ Premier ahead of the release of his new album, "Herbert."By Cole Blake
- SongsAb-Soul Eviscerates L.A. Leakers Freestyle Over Tupac & Biggie BeatsThe "Herbert" emcee spits bars over Tupac's "Hit Em Up" and Biggie's "Who Shot Ya."By Erika Marie
- MusicAb-Soul Drops "Herbert" Cover Art & TracklistAb-Soul's new album will include features from Big Sean, Russ, Jhené Aiko, Joey Bada$$, and more. By Aron A.
- MusicAb-Soul Previews "Herbert" Intro On Joe Budden's PodcastAb-Soul's new album "Herbert" drops on December 16th. By Aron A.
- MusicAb-Soul Hints At Jay-Z Feature On "Herbert"Ab-Soul may have secured a verse from Jay-Z on "Herbert." By Aron A.
- SongsAb-Soul & Fre$h Drop Smooth Banger "Gang'Nem"Ab-Soul announces his new project, “Herbert” with a brand new Sounwave-produced single, “Gang’Nem” ft. Fre$h.By Aron A.