Ab-Soul is a few weeks away from the release of his upcoming solo album. At this point, there isn’t much information available surrounding the tracklist but it seems like we might be able to expect a verse from Jay-Z.

Ab-Soul recently shared a photo of himself and Jay-Z on his Instagram page, captioning the post, “SOUL DID.” The rapper recently linked up with Jay at the Barclay’s Stadium in Brooklyn. While Soulo didn’t mention what the meeting was about, Top Dawg Entertainment appeared to spill the beans on the collab.

“Hov x Soulo #Herbert Dec. 16th,” the label captioned their post. However, Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith fanned the flames further when he confirmed that he connected Jay and Soul.

“@souloho3 asked me to connect him with Hov ….. aye soul did u do ur part ? I guess we will find out when the album drop …. Y’all think he got it ? #TDE,” he captioned the post.

The collaboration is certainly a big moment for Soulo. The TDE rapper’s frequently called Jay-Z his favorite rapper. In 2015, he shared his top 5 list, which includes Nas, Eminem, Lil Wayne and Lupe Fiasco, but it’s Hov that has the #1 spot.

“JAY Z ain’t my favorite rapper no more, he’s my favorite person. God bless cuh,” Soulo wrote in a 2013 tweet.

Jay-Z hasn’t delivered much music this year but he made it count every time he stepped to the mic. At the top of 2022, he joined forces with Pusha T for “Neck And Wrist,” produced by Pharrell,” before unloading a four-minute verse on DJ Khaled’s “God Did.” If he is on Herbert, then he’s bound to have a few things to get off of his chest.

Ab-Soul released his last album, Do What Thou Wilt, dropped in 2016 with appearances from Dash, Mac Miller, Punch, SZA and more. His forthcoming effort, Herbert, is due out on December 16th. The rapper’s unveiled a handful of singles leading up to its release, such as “Moonshooter” and “Do Better.” Most recently, he linked up with Fre$h for “Gang Nem.”