Ab-Soul Has New Album Hyped By DJ Hed, Who Says It Has "Slaps"

Soulo could be back very soon.

Ab-Soul's next album may be coming sooner than we thought. In an interview with Elliott Wilson, DJ Hed mentioned that he heard a couple of tracks from Soulo's latest offering, calling them "slaps." Hed is close to the TDE camp and was one of the few sources of reliable information for Kendrick Lamar's side of the Drake battle, so him having heard new music from Ab-Soul is not surprising.

The Carson rapper released Herbert in 2022, six years removed from his last album, Do What Thou Wilt. Soulo has been very open about his mental health struggles. He revealed in an interview with Charlamagne Tha God that he attempted to end his own life earlier that year. Fortunately, he seems to be in a much better headspace now, thanks in part to the support of his peers and family.

Ab-Soul's New Album Gets Hyped By DJ Hed

Fans immediately found themselves drawn to Herbert for its lyricism and brutal honesty. Both are trademarks of Ab-Soul's releases. And he did not disappoint. Head of TDE Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith first shared plans for a new Soulo release during a Twitter Q&A in March of last year. He also claimed that a deluxe edition of Herbert was on the way, which is now sitting alongside a deluxe version of SZA's SOS as albums that TDE promised and have not yet delivered on. So far this year, the TDE crew have been more active with new music. ScHoolboy Q received the lauded Blue Lips, SiR released HEAVY, and Isaiah Rashad announced a new album for this year.