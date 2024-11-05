Ab-Soul Enlists Doechii, Vince Staples, & Blxst On "Soul Burger"

Ab-Soul is making his comeback.

Ab-Soul released the official tracklist to his anticipated new album, Soul Burger, on Tuesday morning (Nov.5) across his social media accounts, ahead of its release on Friday (Nov. 8). The TDE rap star revealed the 15-song tracklist will include labelmates Doechii and Punch, L.A.’s finest Ty Dolla $ign, Blxst, and Vince Staples, the real spitters Lupe Fiasco and JID, and surprise guests Fre$h, Asia Holiday, Khamm Carson, and Notorious N.I.Q. Previously released singles “Crazier” and “All That” feature JID and JasonMartin, formerly Problem. Soul shared the cover art for the upcoming album alongside its release date back on October 17.

Soul Burger ends the 37-year-old Carson native’s two-year hiatus following 2022’s critically acclaimed HERBERT, which includes the hit song “Do Better.” Souloho began promoting the upcoming album last month with studio clips posted on Instagram featuring well-known L.A. radio personality DJ Hed. As he captioned his recent post, "Sumthins in da water," Soul hints at award-winning bars. On Halloween, Soul crowned himself the “B.O.A.T.” (Best Of All Time) in a newly released Sauce Walka and FERG-featured interview and Cypher for XXL.

Ab-Soul's Soul Burger: Features & Artwork

Soul Burger is the third album released on Top Dawg Entertainment in 2024. Punch, TDE's co-president, collaborated with Soul on the upcoming song "Peace" for the first time in a decade after frequently working together from 2008 to 2015. Occasionally, Punch's introspective style has appeared on TDE albums. Before the album, Soul reunited with rap group Black Hippy (Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q) in July to perform at Kendrick Lamar’s iconic Pop-Out event. In the Big 3 beef between J.Cole, Drake, and Kendrick, fans believed Soul aligned himself with K.Dot and caused a rift between him and Cole.