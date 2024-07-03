Billboard Of Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" Concert Appears In California

Now all we need is that music video for "Not Like Us".

Kendrick Lamar not only took down one of the titans of the rap game in Drake, but he also unified an entire segment of the genre. The iconic Compton, California MC did so through orchestrating an incredible one-time concert called The Pop Out - Ken and Friends. It took place a few weeks ago, and it is still fresh in a lot of fans' minds. Honestly, it will probably never be forgotten amongst the community, as it generated amazing moments galore. To help immortalize The Pop Out even more, a billboard reusing the photo of Kendrick Lamar and other West Coast greats has now appeared in Inglewood.

Complex's Instagram account shared the image, and it is equally awesome as the original picture. It also borrows the "Not Like Us" title in a clever and simple way with the billboard reading, "Us." Below that, you can see that it was a collaboration with Lamar's pgLang label, Amazon Music, among other entities. This really signifies how impactful this victory was even beyond one rapper. When Kendrick rapped on "euphoria", "I'm what the culture feelin'", it is incredible how accurate that statement is.

Kendrick & The West Coast Created An Iconic Photo At "The Pop Out"

While the debate between who won between him and Drake is totally out of the question, the only thought that now remains is, "When will the "Not Like Us" video drop? There have been several headlines surrounding the alleged filming of its visuals, but nothing in terms of when it is coming. Just like The Pop Out, it figures to be another major moment in this event-packed timeline. Kendrick's victory lap can last as long as it wants in our opinion.