Mustard Seemingly Trolls Drake With Hat At Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Video Shoot

Kendrick Lamar brought out a massive crowd in Compton this weekend.

Over the weekend, Kendrick Lamar was spotted filming a music video in his hometown of Compton, surrounded by a massive crowd of fans and peers. The video in question is for "Not Like Us," one of the defining tracks of his viral feud with Drake. As expected, fans can't wait to see the final result, though it's unclear when it'll finally be unveiled.

DJ Mustard, who produced the song, came out to show his support and appear in the video. In various photos and clips making their rounds online, he's even rocking a Toronto Blue Jays hat. Many are speculating that this could be yet another jab at Drizzy. He's from the Canadian city and has previously shown love to the baseball team. Of course, some social media users also suspect that the hat could symbolize something else entirely, which is still up for debate.

DJ Mustard Reps Toronto Blue Jays While Filming Kendrick Lamar Video In Compton

It wouldn't come as a shock if he were to throw in yet another sneaky Drake dig, however, as the music video is sure to be full of them. After all, the song is widely believed to be the most explosive of their entire lyrical battle. On it, Kendrick accuses Drake and his OVO crew of being "certified pedophiles," and more. Either way, viewers are looking forward to seeing the finished product, which is expected to feature several special guests.

What do you think of Kendrick Lamar being spotted filming his "Not Like Us" music video in Compton over the weekend? What about DJ Mustard rocking a Toronto Blue Jays hat during the shoot? Do you think this was yet another dig at Drake or just a simple coincidence? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

