Kendrick Lamar, DJ Mustard & More Film "Not Like Us" Music Video In Compton: Watch

Fans can't wait to see the finished product.

It's certainly no secret that Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track, "Not Like Us," is one of the biggest tracks of the year so far. This is especially true after he performed it five times alongside several of his celebrity peers at his "Pop Out" show in LA earlier this week. Dr. Dre, YG, Ty Dolla Sign, and many others made appearances throughout the evening in what ultimately turned out to be a massive celebration of West Coast hip hop.

Shortly after the highly anticipated event, it was reported that Kendrick was gearing up to film a new music video in Compton. Apparently, he recruited the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. to send over some Sheriff's Deputies for added security. When that news first surfaced, it was unclear what exactly the music video was. Now, however, it appears to be confirmed that it's a video for "Not Like Us."

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Causes Debate As Folks Criticize His Increased Security For Music Video Shoot

Kendrick Lamar's Music Video Shoot

In several clips making their rounds online today, Kendrick can be seen dancing to the hit, surrounded by a huge crowd in his hometown. DJ Mustard, who produced the track, was also in attendance dancing along with the group. Mustard even posed for photos with a few lucky fans, appearing to be in good spirits. It seems as though he wasn't the only special guest Kendrick invited to join him at the shoot, however.