Kendrick Lamar Causes Debate As Folks Criticize His Increased Security For Music Video Shoot

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Coca-Cola Music Mix at the NCAA March Madness Music Festival - Day 2
HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 02: Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs on stage during the Coca-Cola Music Mix at the NCAA March Madness Music Festival Day 2 at Discovery Green on April 2, 2016 in Houston, Texas.
It seems like this isn't as popular of a sentiment online as some fans are making it out to be, but folks are defending Kendrick Lamar either way.

Kendrick Lamar's rumored upcoming music video, which might be for "Not Like Us," is catching some apparent flack from Drake fans and general detractors. Moreover, reports recently indicated that he hired sheriff deputies for heightened security at the shoot, which some corners of social media thought was hypocritical, cowardly, unnecessary if his connects are as deep as he says, and other conspiratorially negative descriptors. However, many online were quick to retort with the loss of Nipsey Hussle years ago and plenty of other examples of violent escalations and situations when it comes to rappers out in public. All in all, the common Internet sentiment reflects an understanding that this is nothing special or condemnable, and that haters are missing the point.

Still, if that's not an angle about this supposed Kendrick Lamar music video that you subscribe to, there are many others to consider. For example, new footage recently emerged of Bobbi Althoff in Compton with YG and others, which many took to mean that she's either on set for this visual or will straight-up appear in it. Of course, if this ends up being for "Not Like Us," it would seem like a very ironic cameo that could easily blow back in folks' face. We'll have to understand more of the context behind this to see what it all means.

Kendrick Lamar Catches Flack For More Security: See Replies To Tweet Below For More Fan Debates

Speaking of security, though, Drake recently sent a celebratory message to his main bodyguard, OVO's Chubbs, via his Instagram Story. While it didn't outright reference the Kendrick Lamar beef or any associated topics, it is one of his first public statements after "The Pop Out." As such, many folks took Drizzy's acknowledgement of "that s**t coming back around" as a subliminal allusion to the feud. Whether or not that's true is for the tinfoil hat crew to determine, because either way, it's not the response many anticipate.

Meanwhile, considering that Kendrick Lamar's Juneteenth concert included a tribute to Nipsey Hussle, it's no surprise that he would be so cognizant of staying safe and up-keeping proper and necessary security protocol. This is much bigger than macho tendencies of rap beef. Hopefully everything turns out great for the visual or whatever Compton's getting up to this weekend. After all, this social media debate can't be all for nothing.

