Nipsey Hussle Receives Touching Tribute During Mustard's Set At Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out"

Kendrick Lamar's Juneteenth event was an L.A. affair through and through, and honored some of their late legends.

"The Pop Out" from Kendrick Lamar and friends was a special occasion for many reasons, and not even the Drake beef could make this feel like anything less of a West Coast celebration on Juneteenth. Of course, Los Angeles has lost a lot over the years, and during Mustard's set, he made sure to honor one of their fallen legends. Nipsey Hussle received a touching tribute during this performance, with a massive projected license plate that read "RIP NIP, The Marathon Continues" on the Jumbotrons. The DJ played "Perfect Ten," "Last Time That I Checc'd" with YG, and "Racks In The Middle" with a special Roddy Ricch appearance.

Later on that night, Kendrick Lamar also remarked on the pain of losing Kobe Bryant, and other performers took time to shout out their lost comrades. It was one of a few emotional and significant moments at "The Pop Out," and one that continues to keep Nipsey Hussle's legacy and memory alive, whether for his art or for his commitment to his community. "This day decided to fall on Easter Sunday this 2024, interesting..." his partner Lauren London wrote on his passing's anniversary this year. "Considering your name #GodWillRise. Energy never dies... I love you. Eternal Eternal."

Mustard Pays Tribute To Nipsey Hussle

Another performer at "The Pop Out" was Ty Dolla $ign, who released a Nipsey Hussle collab this year via the VULTURES 1 track "DO IT" also featuring YG. There were a lot of people there both in the crowd and backstage who have very fond and special memories of Nip and his time on this Earth. Furthermore, it was partially why the show felt like such a wide-ranging and cathartic set of emotions. It seemed like everyone involved was well-aware of how big this moment was, and paying tribute to him was an unmissable responsibility to assume.