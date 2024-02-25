French Montana On Nipsey Hussle's Murder: "One Of The Most Disgusting Things I’ve Ever Seen"

French Montana reflected on the killing of Nipsey Hussle during his latest appearance on The Breakfast Club, Friday. He says that watching the rapper get murdered while trying to help his community and launching a clothing store scared him away from doing the same.

“I feel like watching that video with Nip was one of the most disgusting things I’ve ever seen in my life,” he said. “All he was trying to do was just try to change his neighborhood and just bring some great things back and try to buy his block. I feel like watching that scared me away from trying to do the same thing.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 23: French Montana attends the "Mac & Cheese 5" Listening Hosted By French Montana on February 23, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

From there, he discussed the late Coke Boys rapper, Chinx. Montana continued: “Look what happened to Chinx. Chinx got shot in Queens. Look what happened to a lot of people that don’t have a name, a lot of fallen soldiers. So why come back and do that?” Hussle died in the parking lot of his store, Marathon Clothing, in 2019 at the age of 33. He was shot 10 times and kicked in the head. The Los Angeles Police Department arrested then-29-year-old Eric Ronald Holder Jr. for the attack. He was later sentenced to 60 years in prison. Check out Montana's full appearance on The Breakfast Club below.

French Montana Speaks With "The Breakfast Club"

The interview comes after Montana dropped his new album, Mac & Cheese 5. The 21-song project features collaborations with Kanye West, Lil Baby, Rick Ross, JID, and many more artists. In a separate interview with TMZ on the same day, Montana explained why one version of the project features a tracklist comprising 126 songs. That version features the original songs as well as, explicit, clean, sped-up, slowed-down, and more different copies. Be on the lookout for further updates on French Montana on HotNewHipHop.

