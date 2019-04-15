nipsey hussle shooting
- MusicFrench Montana On Nipsey Hussle's Murder: "One Of The Most Disgusting Things I’ve Ever Seen"French Montana says the killing of Nipsey Hussle scared him away from "buying the block."By Cole Blake
- MusicNipsey Hussle Murder: Ex-LAPD Officer Suggests Police Ordered His DeathBernard Robins, a former policeman, said that Eric Holder Jr.'s history with police and role as an informant suggest foul play.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNipsey Hussle's Death: Timeline Of EventsWe breakdown the events that happened after Nipsey Hussle's untimely death. By Paul Barnes
- CrimeNipsey Hussle Murder Case: Eric Holder Denied Bid To Reduce First-Degree Murder ConvictionThe judge postponed Eric Holder's sentencing by two months and denied a motion for a new trial. By Aron A.
- MusicNipsey Hussle's Alleged Killer Requests Break On $6.5M Bail, Says He's Not A Risk: ReportThe alleged gunman is asking a judge to ease up on his "extremely high" bail. By Madusa S.
- MusicNipsey Hussle Murderer Wants Transcripts From Grand Jury Hearing SealedAccused Nipsey Hussle killer Eric Holder and his lawyer have requested to have transcripts from his grand jury hearing sealed until after the trial to ensure a fair and impartial ruling.By Keenan Higgins
- EntertainmentLauren London Continues To Mourn Nipsey Hussle: "Never Could I Ever Forget"Let's keep Lauren London in our prayers. By Aida C.
- MusicEric Holder Was On Nipsey Hussle's Label Before He Snitched: ReportBG Knocc Out shared the news with VLAD TV.By Aida C.
- MusicNipsey Hussle's Death Continues To Inspire Gang Reconciliation EffortsNipsey Hussle inspired the rival gangs to reconcile. By Aida C.
- MusicMeek Mill Gets Icy Nipsey Hussle ChainIn honor of Nipsey The Great. By Aida C.
- MusicThe Game Admits To Still Processing Nipsey Hussle's DeathThe Game admits he's still processing. By Aida C.
- SportsNipsey Hussle & Steph Curry Talk About Fatherhood And Being A LeaderCurry posted the full-length conversation he had with Nipsey, over the weekend.By Alexander Cole
- MusicNipsey Hussle Shooting Survivor Speaks Out After ArrestKerry Lathan was arrested for violating parole after allegedly associating with a gang member.By Alexander Cole