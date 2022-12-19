A judge formally shot down Eric Holder’s bid to reduce his conviction from first-degree murder to a lesser charge.

Holder and his attorney appeared in court on Monday for his sentencing. However, the judge laid down the law when it came down to a motion requesting a reduction of the first-degree murder conviction to second-degree murder or voluntary manslaughter, per Fox11.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Nipsey Hussle arrives at the 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on February 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

In addition to trying to reduce the charge, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge H. Clay Jacke also shot down the possibility of a new trial. Holder’s attorney previously filed a motion for a new trial. The judge postponed Holder’s sentencing date until Feb. 22nd, 2022.

In July, a jury found Holder guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Nipsey Hussle. In addition, the jury also convicted Holder of two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, and assault with a firearm.

During the trial, Holder’s attorney explained that his client shot Nipsey Hussle during a “heat of passion.” If you recall, the incident came about after the California rapper labeled him a snitch publicly. Holder’s lawyer explained that manslaughter charges were more suitable rather than first-degree murder. He said that Holder’s actions were a result of “impulse and rashness.”

Still, a jury found Holder guilty of intentionally using a firearm to cause great bodily harm against the victim.

The death of Nipsey Hussle rippled across the globe. The rapper died on March 31st, 2019 after he was struck by bullets. A medical examiner that testified in the trial said that a bullet ripped through Nipsey’s right abdomen and severed his spinal cord. If he were to survive the gunshot, Nipsey would’ve been paralyzed in his lower body.

We’ll keep you posted on any further updates surrounding Eric Holder’s sentencing for the murder of Nipsey Hussle.

