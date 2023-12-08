French Montana Gears Up For "Mac & Cheese 5" With "Okay" Featuring Lil Baby

French Montana is one of the rappers that people thoroughly enjoy, or they avoid his music at all costs. The ones who fall into the latter category feel that he lacks any semblance of a flow, has low energy, and does not have much to say. However, there are a lot of rappers out there, subjectively speaking, who fit that bill. Furthermore, what is fascinating about that is people will defend those other names to death.

Unfortunately, Montana deals with that. It is especially true when he has created a lane for himself. One that he has existed in for nearly 20 years if you can believe that. It is good to see that he continues to push out music regularly. 2023 has been another busy year for the Moroccan-born rapper. Coke Boys 6 and its deluxe Money Heist Edition, have been the highlights of his year.

Listen To "Okay" By French Montana And Lil Baby

Next year, assumedly on January 5, French will have a new project that is part of another series. This time, it will be an installment for the Mac & Cheese tapes. Numerous singles have been out for a few months now. Tracks like "Good Summer," "Wish U Well," and "I Can't Lie," are some that will land on the fifth entry. Lil Baby will make an appearance on the project as he and Montana team up for "Okay." It is produced by ATL Jacob and a few others. You can check it out above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single, "Okay," by French Montana and Lil Baby? Where does this rank amongst the rest of the singles released for Mac & Cheese 5? Which rapper had the best performance on here? Is ATL Jacob a top-five trap producer in the game right now?

Quotable Lyrics:

Just look at the look on their faces

They wanna jump in my place, okay

Told shorty she was the one (The one, han)

But I'm takin' her friends out to tan, okay

I told 'em to load up the dock

But they wanna ride in my Benz, okay

