French Montana Drops Sunny Banger “Good Summer”

When summer comes around most rappers will do their best to create a jam when the windows are down, the sun is shining, and when the vibes are chill. One rapper to count on for that type of song is French Montana. He has just come out with a hot new song called “Good Summer,” and this is one good summer bop. In an interview with REVOLT, the Moroccan star seemed thrilled about this new track and the energy it brings. Montana says, “It was magic watching bounce music, island classic, and New York gritty rap come together for a summer banger.”

Montana’s dance-ready song mixes a sample of Wayne Wonder’s 2003 hit “No Letting Go,” along with some undeniable New Orleans bounce. The production evokes what it feels like to live life the way you want to without letting anyone tell you otherwise. The lyrics that bring that feeling are, “Ayy, you know the keys to success (To success, buss it, buss it) / Money, power, respect (Respect, buss it, buss it) / Don’t get bitter get better (Han).”

Read More: DJ Akademiks Sparks Outrage After Fat-Shaming SZA In Unhinged Rant

French Always Has Fun Choreography

The video for “Good Summer” includes a corner market, horses, and bouncy dancing. Montana always brings that to his videos, especially when it is a summer anthem. For example, “Unforgettable” with Swae Lee has been viewed over 1.5 billion times. The dancing has always been a focal point and we are here for it.

How are you feeling about “Good Summer” from French Montana? Is it one of the best summer songs of the year? What is your favorite French song of all time? Does this song stack up to “Unforgettable” with Swae Lee? We want to know all of your thoughts and opinions, so be sure to put them all in the comments section below. Additionally, keep it locked with HNHH for all the hottest song releases and news around the hip-hop world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ask me how I’m feelin’ today

Woke up with the money on my mind, I’m okay

But if a hater talkin’ then it’s f**k what they say

Real n***** relate and you b*****s all fake (Woah, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)

Read More: Lil Durk Connected To FBG Duck Case By FBI Informant

[Via]