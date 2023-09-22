Nipsey Hussle’s Murder Is The Subject Of A New True Crime Docuseries

A new season of the Tubi original series Behind The Crime premiered earlier this week. The new episodes will take a look at the story of Nipsey Hussle, who was murdered in 2019. According to HipHopDX, while it will focus in part on his murder it also promises to cover “the murder trial, story, and case of rap icon and street legend Nipsey Hussle.” The show itself promises that it “dives deep into the inner workings of the justice system with gripping cases that give viewers unfiltered access with real case footage.”

Nipsey's killer received his prison sentence earlier this year. Eric Holder Jr. was sentenced to serve 60 years to life in prison by an LA judge. As the story goes, Holder and Nipsey were engaged in an argument outside the rapper's clothing store. Witnesses testified that the argument began when Nipsey accused Holder of being a snitch. Shortly afterward Holder returned with two weapons which he used to shoot and kill the rapper. Watch the trailer for the documentary series below.

Nipsey Hussle's Murder Central To New True Crime Show

Even though it's been 4 years since his murder, custody of Nipsey's daughter is still being contested. She had been under the control of his family ever since his murder, but last year her birth mother began to make legal challenges for her custody. Most recently, a lawyer representing the underage daughter claimed that she, and by extension her mother, were in procession of an illegal recording of a conversation between her and her legal team.

Despite that claim, a judge recently ruled in the mother's favor. They handed down a ruling clarifying that she wouldn't have to turn over the recording in court as the custody hearing carries on. Each side of the custody battle has accused the other of being unfit to take care of Nipsey's daughter. What do you think of Nipsey Hussle's story being turned into a new documentary series? Let us know in the comment section below.

