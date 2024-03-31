Nipsey Hussle's Death Anniversary Sparks Heartfelt Lauren London Tribute: "Energy Never Dies"

Lauren London's life was radically changed forever on this day (March 31), five years ago. Hip-hop heads know all too well that the start of spring is followed by the sadness of Nipsey Hussle's untimely death, though his powerful legacy lives on far beyond his time on Earth. This is largely thanks to London, who shares heartfelt tributes to him on social media regularly, reminding us how impactful her partner's energy was on the countless lives he touched.

On Sunday morning, the 39-year-old posted a handsome photo of Kross' father. He poses with a stark white Puma tracksuit and an abundance of chains around his next. "If you know me, you know March is always tough for me," London's emotional post says. "31 days of holding my breath. This day decided to fall on Easter Sunday this 2024, interesting... Considering your name #GodWillRise," the mother of two added. "Energy never dies... I love you. Eternal Eternal.

💙🏁," she concluded her annual memorium.

Lauren London Honours Her Late Partner Five Years After His Passing

In the comments, several fans are sharing stories of their interactions with Hussle that are surely putting a smile on London's face. "My husband was so excited as he had been a long-time fan. He was so kind, he waited for my husband to go back to the car to get his phone so that I could take a picture of them. I'm not going to lie, I was star-struck, but I told him that I loved you Lauren and that made him 😊," one Instagram user recalled a chance meeting in St. Louis. "My husband took his passing very hard but tried to stand for the same things Nip stood for... community. Unfortunately, my husband was gunned down on Slauson last summer as well. I pray that their spirits are at 🕊️💙."

Losing her life partner has been hard on Lauren London, not only as a lover but also as a mother. Thankfully, in late 2023 it was confirmed that the black-haired beauty will receive half of Nipsey Hussle's $11M assets on behalf of their son, Kross. Read all about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

